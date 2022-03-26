Cubs acquire Mexican Esteban Quiroz from the Rays

The chicago cubs traded outfielder Harold Ramirez to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league infielder Stephen Quiroz on Friday, the team announced MLB.

Ramírez never appeared in a game for the Cubs after they acquired him from the Cleveland Guardians in November. The 27-year-old played in 99 games for Cleveland last season, hitting .268/.305/.398 with seven home runs, 21 doubles and 41 RBIs.

The Rays will be Ramirez’s fourth franchise since making his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2019. He also spent time in the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates minor league systems prior to 2019.

TO CHICAGO The @Cubs acquired Mexican infielder Esteban “Pony” Quiroz, in a trade that sent the @RaysBaseball Colombian outfielder Harold Ramírez.#LaCasaDelRey pic.twitter.com/sP8gC6tgb9 – Baseballpuro (@Beisbolpuro) March 26, 2022

He has a .271/.308/.405 slash line with 18 home runs and 92 RBIs in 221 career games.

Quiroz, 30, is a longtime minor leaguer who has yet to appear in a major league game. He played well for Tampa’s Triple-A affiliate in 2021, producing a .927 OPS with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs in 68 games.

