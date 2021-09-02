Cuckoo: John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella in the cast of horror

John Malkovich, Gemma Chan, Hunter Schafer and Sofia Boutella: super cast for the mysterious horror Cuckoo, second work by Tilman Singer.

Rich cast for thehorror NEON branded Cuckoo which sees the arrival of John Malkovich, Gemma Chan, Hunter Schafer e Sofia Boutella. The film, written and directed by Tilman Singer, is expected to go into production in April 2022.

Venice 2019: a shot of John Malkovich at The New Pope photocal

The plot of Cuckoo, at the moment, is strictly top secret, as Deadline anticipates. Cuckoo will be Tilman Singer’s second director after supernatural horror Luz, which premiered in 2018 at the Berlin Film Festival and won a special jury award for best horror at Fantastic Fest as well as the best film award at the Milan Film Festival. . Singer will reunite Luz’s team for his second feature, involving director of photography Paul Faltz, composer Simon Waskow and production designer Dario Mendez Acosta.

Cuckoo also stars Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot and Proschat Madani.

Eternals: Kit Harington and Gemma Chan in the photos from the set

We will soon see John Malkovich in Charlie Day’s comedy El Tonto, starring Kate Beckinsale and Jason Sudeikis, and in Empress of Serenity alongside Bill Hader and Issa Rae.

Gemma Chan will be one of the protagonists of the long-awaited Eternals, the new Marvel cinecomic to be released on November 3, 2021, and in Don’t Worry, Darling, new direction by Olivia Wilde with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

As for Sofia Boutella, we will see her in Settlers, Wyatt Rockefeller’s debut work, and in the wild action of Sion They are Prisoners of the Ghostland, alongside Nicolas Cage.