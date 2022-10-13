“Cucu”, the chubby that fell in love with Zoe Saldaña and Eva Longoria

Olivia Goncalves, the girl who plays Cucu in “Gordita Chronicles”. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HBO Max)

The star Zoe Saldaña knows the power of good stories, but few have the power of falling in love that journalist Claudia Forestieri had, who came to the production office that she has with her sisters. “Since I started reading her I was excited. I knew immediately that she was perfect and that we had to do it,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. The story was ‘Gordita Chronicles’ or ‘Cucu’s Chronicles’, as it has been translated into Spanish.

“We sent the project to several production companies and the Saldañas answered us in two days. Two days!” Forestieri expressed excitedly, whose life upon arrival in the United States is told in the HBO Max series that has already released its first 8 episodes. .

So, a magical chain began, almost breaking at the most important point.

“Zoe called me and told me that she had a wonderful project that I had to participate in and I do what Zoe tells me,” Longoria added for her part. The Mexican-American artist joined the project as executive producer and director of the first episode of ‘Gordita Chronicles. But first they had to overcome the biggest problem: find their protagonist: a chubby girl who is the soul of the story.

Zoe Saldaña and Eva Longoria, an unconditional bond in defense of Latinos (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HBO Max)

Once upon a time Hialeah

Although the first episode of ‘Gordita Chronicles’ begins with a kind of prologue in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, the story of Cucu Castelli and her family takes place in Hialeah, one of the cities in the Greater Miami area. It is such a Latino enclave that for the last 10 years it has topped or been second on the list of the least culturally and ethnically diverse cities in the United States, because only 4% of the population has no ties to Latin America or does not speak Spanish. The possibilities to explore Latino stories from there are endless.

The chubby girl is Cucu, the youngest of a family of four who moved from her native country in the 1980s with the American dream as her guide.

“I am Cucu, my father, like her father, was a marketing executive who got a job in Miami and started with the whole family convinced that a better life awaited us there,” says Claudia Forestieri. “Although there are some situations that have been changed or created to give the fiction agility, the only real difference with my life is that I arrived at 8 years old and she is 12 at the beginning of the series.”

The situation of the family is one of the things that most conquered Saldaña from the proposal of ‘Gordita Chronicles’. “I loved that it’s about a family that didn’t come to this country to ask for anything, but to give,” explained the actress and producer born in New York, but raised in the Dominican Republic.

a latin brotherhood

For Longoria it was also decisive that ‘Gordita Chronicles’ was not the typical story of suffering Latinos who come with nothing. “We already know that one and it is important to continue telling it, but it is time to show other aspects of our community, that break with the narrative that has been created,” said the artist, although she acknowledges that she would still have said yes to Saldaña. “She says she’s always right,” she stated with a laugh.

Between joke and joke appears the serious commitment between them and other Latino artists who are fighting together to expand the community’s presence on the big and small screen, as a way to generate more jobs, inspire Latino children with role models to follow and achieve a change in the narrative that has been generated around Latin American immigrants and their descendants.

“Cucu’s family had a better economic position in their country, they went from living in a large house with a maid to a small two-bedroom apartment in an area that was not the best of Miami, also at a time when the city was plagued with drug trafficking,” said Longoria, whose ancestors – eight generations back – were Mexican. The artist, businesswoman and activist has highlighted that her family always lived in South Texas, only that the area ceased to be part of Mexico and became part of the United States.

In that group of Latin artists there are also Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Gina Rodríguez, América Ferrera, Amaury Nolasco, Roselyn Sánchez, Jen Canela, Ricky Martin and many more. Now Claudia Forestieri, Olivia Goncalves and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, the showrunner of the series, among others, also make up this kind of brotherhood.

looking for cuckoo

The character of Cucu was left in the very capable hands of the young actress Olivia Goncalves, of Dominican descent. At 12 years old, the girl steals the show and shines with that light of those who were born stars, whatever they do, especially if they have a passion for the performing or musical arts.

“We had a hard time finding her,” Saldaña confessed. “I wanted her to be a Dominican and chubby actress, like Claudia was when she was little. I put all my friends and contacts to send me any girl who met those requirements and one of them knew someone who had a children’s acting workshop in the New York area.” In a sign of the times we live in, she had a hard time convincing them that she was serious about hiring a chubby girl to headline a series. “They didn’t believe me,” she recalled.

Goncalves, who, like Cucu, is 12 years old, still can’t believe it, even though he has already recorded the eight episodes of the first season (they are all keeping their fingers crossed for more) and has been on several red carpets, including the premiere in Miami, with Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia from the movie ‘Father of the Bride’.

“I feel that Cucu and I have many things in common, in addition to the fact that we are both chubby,” she admits with a shy smile that she cannot hide her mischief. “We like to have a good time, we are responsible and above all very elegant, even when we sleep.”

But they are also strong. Cucu is immune to bullies – being called fat slips her up and defends her right to speak Spanish – and she does whatever it takes (even saying that Gloria Estefan is his aunt) to find his place at the new school. .

Olivia Goncalves, a shining star as Cucu, the young heartthrob from ´Gordita Chronicles´(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HBO Max)

The complicated Latino public

Eva Longoria is no stranger to the difficulties of making successful television and film projects focused on Latinos. After developing the successful series ‘Devious Maids’, inspired by the Mexican telenovela ‘Ellas son las queens del casa’, she has hit a wall with projects such as ‘Grand Hotel’, a series inspired by the Spanish series ‘Gran Hotel’ and the comedy ‘Telenovela’. She is not the only one whose experiments have failed to capture the complicated Latino public.

However, ‘Gordita Chronicles’ feels different and I’d be surprised if it doesn’t fall in love with the Latino audience and the rest of the United States and the world, like Cucu’s story fell in love with Saldaña and Longoria, his two champions in Hollywood.

