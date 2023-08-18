Cuenca Provincial Council will support about fifty social and health projects with 400,000 euros

Name event or activity Sabvi. offer (euro) Association of Parkinson’s and Other Disease Families and Parkinson’s Patients

cuenca neurodegenerative Parkinson’s Specialty Center and

other neurodegenerative diseases €10,000.00 Luna Cuenca Association for the Promotion of Women with Disabilities Project for prevention and improvement of physical and mental disorders of vulnerable groups and assistance for their employment” €6,000.00 St. Vincent de Paul Society in Spain Project Aid 140 Needy Families Welcome €2,000.00 Specific Language Disorders Association of Cuenca (ATELCU) VII International Congress of Tele/Tdl “VisibleTel/Tdl” in Cuenca €3,500.00 Tarancon Mental Health Association «Nueva Luz» health promotion project, disease prevention, information,

Mental health advice, awareness and dissemination 2023 €11,000.00 Down Syndrome Parents Association of Cuenca and Province (ADOCU) Description of the Down Cuenca Psychological Care and Rehabilitation Program “Flying Together” Group €6,000.00 Federation of the Physically Handicapped of Cuenca (Edificu) Women, Disability, Employment = Inclusion €5,900.00 Assoc. of relatives of patients with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in Tarancon and the region (AFAD&TC) Alzheimer’s: Integral Care 2023. AFAD T&C Day Center €5,300.00 Association of families of patients with cognitive impairment (AFAMOTA) “Integral support for people with cognitive impairment and their family members” €5,990.00 Cosemphe Cuenca Association “Inclusive, Preventive, and Supportive Travel Programs in Comprehensive Care”

People with disabilities in Cuenca and the province €8,000.00 The Mentally Disabled Association of Cuenca (APROMIPS) Integra Basin Project 2023 €7,000.00 Association of families and Parkinson’s patients and other neurodegenerative diseases of Villarobledo and region #Approval:)_QNCA €7,000.00 Association of Families of Children with Learning Disabilities

– ACU-Learn get involved in action projects €10,000.00 Provincial Association of Autism and/or Generalized Developmental Disorders of Cuenca (APACU) Social skills, personal autonomy and play program “EpaQ” for people with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, Cuenca €6,500.00 Multiple Sclerosis Association of Cuenca (ADEMCU) Social awareness, mentoring and information programs for people affected by multiple sclerosis and other similar neurological diseases €9,155.93 Parkinson’s PAFF & Family Association of La Roda and Region-Integral Rehabilitation Center for Chronic Neurological Patients Project focus on dependability and promotion of personal autonomy of neurological patients

chronic in rural environment €11,000.00 Disability Forum Association Dissemination, information and awareness on key challenges

The needs of a group of people with rare diseases. €3,000.00 Assoc. Friar Serafin Madrid Soriano (Aframas) Vocational Workshops: Carpentry, Gardening – Nursery, Binding and Laser Techniques €60,000.00 Maa Foundation Social intervention project with people with severe mental disorders and judicial support measures €3,000.00 Association of Parents and Friends of the Deaf of the Cuenca Province (ASPAS) Programs for Prevention, Awareness and Sensitization

Hearing impairment. Early screening, logopedic intervention and social labor intervention. €2,500.00 Aspadec Association Healthy Living Habits and Preventive Measures Project €60,000.00 Kosemphe Iniesta Association Capacity addition program through alternative and augmentative communication systems €2,500.00 ASOC OF FAMILIES OF ALZHEIMER AND OTHER DEMENTIA PATIENTS OF LA MANCHUELA CONQUENCE (ADADI) project train body and mind €4,000.00 Multiple Sclerosis and Neurological and Rheumatic Diseases Association (ADEMTAC) project rehabilitation of communication-language field €7,000.00 Association of Paraplegics and Severely Disabled People of Cuenca (ASPAM) Program of direct intervention, personal autonomy and active participation for people with disabilities and their families €11,000.00 Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) The Integral Care Project supports cancer patients and families to promote health and prevent disease. €3,000.00 Roosevelt Association Project for socially inculcating values ​​and promoting the rights of women with disabilities through art, culture and education €4,950.00 Jamban Association (Never Give Up) Activities Project 2023 – “Jamaban” €5,500.00 “Mi Boy” parent engagement with children and/or adolescents with ADHD/or behavioral disorders. Children’s Meditation Project €2,000.00 Assoc Fibromyalgia Chronic Fatigue VDO. (fibrovi) Caring project for people with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome and their families €2,000.00 Cultural Association of the Deaf of Cuenca (ACSOC) ACSOC Activities Project 2023 €3,000.00 Association of Families and Patients of Alzheimer’s of Cuenca (AFYEDALCU) Support and rehabilitation care for Alzheimer’s patients and comprehensive care for their families €11,000.00 AFAMIT – Association of Family Members of People with Intellectual Disabilities AFAMIT Answer 2023 €7,000.00 Association for the fight against kidney diseases (ALCER) “PIAS: Project for Kidney Disease Prevention, Research and Social Action” €7,000.00 National ASOC Ameeb for holistic focus on people with disabilities School for parents “Fly with me without fear and I will fly” €2,000.00 Guardianship Foundation of Castilla-La Mancha, Delegation of Cuenca-(FUTUCEM) The ACCOMPAÑAME project: for a healthy and accessible life for people with disabilities €4,950.00 goodcan “Music That Connects” €5,250.00 AFADIC Emotional and practical support for families of people with disabilities €2,000.00 Association of parents and family users

caddig crucible Rehabilitation treatment project Cadig “Crisol” for people with intellectual disabilities €3,000.00 Gender in Union (Interculture and Gender) Social and Health Intervention Project with People in Prostitution

and victims of trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation in the province of Cuenca €11,000.00 C-LM Supervised Brain Injury Association (ADACE)

-CLM) Project Center for Direct and Specialized Care for Brain Damage in Cuenca €7,000.00 old foundation Tangling Neighborhood Project €11,000.00 Cultural association Alzheimer’s and other dementias Valle del Cabriel Integra Basin €6,000.00 Brain Injury Protection Foundation (FOUNDAS) Community Partner Support Project, Supervenue for people with brain damage and specialized neuropsychological care

For people with legal aid measures €4,950.00 Association of Families and Sufferers of Bulimia and Anorexia of Cuenca (AFEBAC) Programs for Prevention and Intervention of Eating Disorders €10,901.79 Gypsy Secretariat Foundation Co-financing project of works aimed at the Roma population during the financial year 2023 within the framework of social inclusion programs of the European Union, in the field of employment and training €7,000.00 Taranconera Association for the Rehabilitation of Alcoholics, Anaam Attaral Project 2023 of Individualized Care and Intervention and Group Therapy for the Rehabilitation of Addictions €4,950.00 ecofam Collaborative Mentoring and Case Supervision Project 2023 for Primary Care Social Services in Cuenca Province €7,000.00 €399,997.72

