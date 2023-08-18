Health
Cuenca Provincial Council will support about fifty social and health projects with 400,000 euros
cuenca neurodegenerative
other neurodegenerative diseases
Mental health advice, awareness and dissemination 2023
People with disabilities in Cuenca and the province
– ACU-Learn
chronic in rural environment
The needs of a group of people with rare diseases.
Hearing impairment. Early screening, logopedic intervention and social labor intervention.
caddig crucible
and victims of trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation in the province of Cuenca
-CLM)
For people with legal aid measures