‘Cuéntame’ says goodbye to TVE after 21 years on the air

‘Tell me how it happened’ says goodbye to its viewers. Spanish Television has decided not to renew one of the flagships of its grid, so the public entity is already studying how they will close the story starring Ana Duato and Imanol Arias in ‘La 1’. The mythical fiction comes to an end after 21 years on the air without interruption and more than 440 episodes spread over 22 seasons. It is the longest running prime time series in the history of television in our country.

According to the digital portal ‘Bluper’, Spanish Television will finish broadcasting the remaining chapters of the 22nd season to later say goodbye to the Alcántara family with a short new batch of episodes or with a ‘tv movie’. The decision of the public channel will be known in the coming weeks while the most faithful followers of this story lament this unexpected maneuver by RTVE.

The goodbye to ‘Cuéntame’ comes after a season marked by weak audiences on Thursday nights. The series scored its all-time low on April 14, in a special dedicated to Herminia, one of the most beloved characters, where it gathered less than a million viewers. So far this season, fiction has averaged a brief 9% screen share, an average of 1,194,000 million viewers. These figures are significantly different from those harvested in previous years. It should be remembered that its highest audience peak took place in 2003 with a 41.1% share.

The history of Spain through the Alcántara

‘Cuéntame’ came into our lives on September 13, 2001, two days after the attack on the Twin Towers. Although the series was initially going to be called ‘Our Yesterday’, the producers decided on a much more commercial name in which they sought to pay homage to the famous Formula V song. Throughout its 400 episodes, viewers have experienced some of the most important events in our history under the gaze of the Alcántara family. From Massiel’s victory in ‘Eurovision’ in 1968, to the last years of the Franco regime through the Spanish Transition, the various ETA attacks or the arrival of democracy.

Ricardo Gómez, María Galiana, Pablo Rivero, Carmen Climent, Irene Visero and Paula Gallego are some of the actors who have been part of ‘Cuéntame’ together with Ana Duato and Imanol Arias. In addition, fiction has given us the participation of artists of the stature of Tony Leblanc, Fernando Fernán Gómez, Rosario Pardo or Alicia Hermida.