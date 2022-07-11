: ‘Cuidarte’, a pioneering initiative in Spain to take care of the well-being of health workers ::

As the World Health Organization warns in a report, due to the healthcare pressure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals are experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression compared to professionals in other areas. Research shows that up to 43% of frontline workers have suffered from significant levels of anxiety, with a prevalence of 27% in nurses and 17% in doctors.

Today there are around 940,000 people working in health care in Spain, including doctors, nurses, and non-health personnel from the public and private sectors. Now more than ever, protecting the well-being of these professionals is paramount and essential.

That is why the Policlínica Group has been working for months on the implementation of ‘Cuidarte’ which, due to its size, diversity and economic and organizational effort, is a plan that aims to highlight in Spain the importance of promoting the well-being of a essential group, such as health.

And it is that, as indicated by the president of Grupo Policlínica, Dr. Francisco Vilás: “This program was born with the mission that all our professionals participate easily and comfortably in activities with one objective: to put themselves ahead of themselves”. And, he adds, “that each one does it at their own pace and voluntarily choosing what motivates them the most”.

More than fifty classes and consultations a week

The philosophy of ‘Cuidarte’ is to favor the personal growth of the workers, strengthen their emotional management, help them to stay physically active and active and follow a healthy diet, offer them tools to deal with stress, so that they can better reconcile their professional and family life and also that they can get to know each other better and interact with their colleagues in relaxed spaces, outside of work.

In this line, it is worth highlighting the recent acquisition and start-up of EIVIKIDS, an ambitious project that has made it possible to make a nursery with child care service available to all staff from early in the morning until 11 at night in a uninterrupted, in order to facilitate the reconciliation of work and family life for workers.

Along with this, the plan offers more than 200 places a week to carry out dozens of diverse activities such as: guided yoga, functional cardio, pilates, dance, coaching and English classes; Physiotherapy and osteopathy sessions or psychology and nutrition consultations at no cost and with flexible hours.

In addition to the scheduled classes that take place regularly from Monday to Friday, within the framework of the Taking Care of You program, sports tournaments are organized on weekends for paddle tennis, basketball and other seasonal activities such as paddle-surfing or sailing, and competitions are held to reward loyalty.

“A living project in constant adaptation”

The Director of Human Resources at the Policlínica Group, Álvaro Moreno, explains the importance of ‘Cuidarte’ being “a living project that adapts to the real needs of the workers”.

For the success of this plan, he says, “it is essential to monitor it continuously, which is why we have created a work team made up of personnel from different areas of the organization with whom we meet periodically.” One of them is the Quality department, through which, as detailed by its manager, Rosa García, “numerous surveys are carried out to find out the opinions of employees and assess which activities or services are more or less valued or so that they make us get new ideas, through the intranet”.

Aracelis Morales, a cardiologist at Grupo Policlínica and a user of the program Taking Care of You, defines the project as “fascinating”. From the field of her medical specialty, she considers the combination of “aerobic activities that are necessary from a cardiovascular point of view and others such as pilates or yoga that help you to have muscular flexibility and relax” to be very successful.

Rodrigo Sánchez works in the Billing department and is a student of the functional cardio and coaching classes. “This combination has been highly effective for me to feel better and focus certain aspects of my life in a much more effective way,” he says. “I have tried other activities such as dancing, very fun. I have attended the osteopath, who repositioned my whole body, which was great for me to continue with physical activity, and I still have to try pilates and attend the nutritionist to improve my diet, ”he concludes.

In just three months since its launch, a weekly average of 54 workers from the different departments of Grupo Policlínica (both health personnel and administration and maintenance) have made use of the services and consultations of Cuidarte or participated in any of their group activities.

To date, this pioneering plan for the care and well-being of professionals who have the responsibility of caring for the health of thousands of patients on a daily basis has already registered around 490 users with a notable degree of satisfaction.