cuissardes for autumn winter 2021

It’s official: over the knee boots are back to blow our minds! Here are 13 models taken from the best-of of the season that will be impossible to resist.

From privateers to the most popular trendsetters, it was a short step… yes, but with one boot very long!

What are we talking about? But of the over the knee boots, of course, in the i century cuissardes!

Perhaps not everyone knows in fact that the famous overknee boots are just a revised and corrected re-edition of boots worn by pirates in the second half of the 19th century, which became what we all know (and love!) during the 1960s thanks to the interpretation of it-girls of the caliber of Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot.

Sensual and full of charm like very few other shoes, i cuissardes they are one of the most controversial objects of female desire of recent decades: all of them want them, few are so casual that they know how to wear them immediately without reservations.

Perhaps this is precisely why, despite the iconic appearances (how can we forget Julia Roberts in glossy boots and Pretty Woman?), the overknee boots they have always been considered almost a “niche” model.

Well, for thewinter 2021/22 cuissardes take their revenge and return in style, this time as absolute protagonists of the season!

Yep, i trend they speak clearly and finally free us even from some cliche to which these fabulous boots were tied. THE boots above the knee they are worn in a “thousand and one” look, night and day and adapt to multiple styles and interpretations, effectively hitting the spot where they have not been successful since the days of the fabulous sixties: enter the carpet in many shoe racks!

If you are thinking of buying a pair of high boots this is the moment then … we will help you in making your choice! We have prepared a heart-pounding selection that will leave you no way out: here it is the cuissardes models more hot license plates fall winter 2021/22 not to be missed. Have you already bet on your favorites?

Combact overknee boots ARKET

Credits: arket.com

Elasticated cuissardes with LE SILLA rhinestones

Credits: farfetch.com

Cuissardes SAINT LAURENT

Credits ysl.com

Over the knee boot with laces CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN

Credits: christianlouboutin.com

Cuissardes with crystals COVERS

Credits: mytheresa.com

Cuissardes without heel ANNA FIELD

Credits: zalando.it

Suede cuissardes JIMMY CHOO

Credits: jimmychoo.com

PARIS TEXAS silver over-the-knee boots

Credits: paristexas.it

High vinyl boots ILIO SMERALDO by GIULIA TORELLI

Credits: iliosmeraldo.it

Cuissardes imitation leather STEVE MADDEN

Credits: stevemadden.it

Cuissardes with chunky heels ELISABETTA FRANCHI

Credits: elisabettafranchi.com

Combact boots above the knee in ZARA vinyl

Credits: zara.com

TAMARIS low heel cuissardes

Credits: zalando.it