Cultural agenda for June in Reinosa

MAIN THEATER

Wednesday 1 (8:00 p.m.)

FILMOTHEQUE

land of milk and honey

Director: Héctor Domínguez-Viguera, Carlos Mora Fuentes and Gonzalo Recio

Duration: 88 min. Documentary film

In Sarajevo, Mirsada and her daughter survive in a collective center. In Tbilisi, Bela, at 78 years old, fights every day to recover the bodies of those who disappeared in the wars in Abkhazia. In turn, Dani, Gio and Vika, 11 years old, begin to assimilate their farewell. And, in Greece, Alia and Hussein, who fled the war in Syria, await the reunion with their daughter Zozan. ‘Land of milk and honey’ is a collective portrait of displacement and the scars of war.

Friday 3 (8:00 p.m.), Sunday 5 (7:30 p.m.) and Monday 6 (7:30 p.m.)

CINEMA

The weapon of deception

Director: John Madden

Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Mark Gatiss

Duration: 128 min. warlike

Year 1943, in the middle of World War II. The allied forces are determined to launch a definitive assault on Europe. Two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu and

Charles Cholmondeley, are in charge of establishing the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war… A story based on a ‘bestseller’ by Ben Macintyre.

Saturday 4 (8:00 p.m.)

CONCERT

band therapy

The Sawmill Gang

Concert in which music and humor are masterfully combined.

Sunday 5 (5:00 p.m.)

CHILDREN’S CINEMA

Dog. a wild ride

Director: Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum

Cast: Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Ronnie Gene Blevins

Duration: 90 min. Comedy

Briggs, accompanied by his dog Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, travels up the West Coast to attend a friend’s funeral.

Friday 10 (8:00 p.m.), Saturday 11 (7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.), Sunday 12 (7:30 p.m.) and Monday 13 (7:30 p.m.)

CINEMA

Top Gun: Maverick

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly

Duration: 131 min. Action

Sequel to ‘Top Gun’. When he finds himself training a group of Top Gun graduates for a mi-

specialized mission, Maverick is there with Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw, the son of his late friend “Goose”.

Sunday 12 (5:00 p.m.)

CHILDREN’S CINEMA

The lost City

Direction: Aaron Nee, Adam Nede

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

Duration: 120 min. Adventure

Loretta’s literary career has revolved around romantic adventure novels starring an attractive heartthrob who in real life is Alan, a model she has focused on. During a promotional tour with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire with the intention that her author will guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which she turns her latest story. .

Friday 17 (8:00 p.m.), Saturday 18 (7:30 p.m., 10:00 p.m.), Sunday 19 (7:30 p.m.) and Monday 20 (7:30 p.m.)

CINEMA

I can’t without you

Director: Chus Gutierrez

Cast: Mauricio Ochmann, Maite Perroni, Alfonso Bassave

Duration: 86 min. Drama

David is a successful businessman who has a comfortable life with his boyfriend Álex, an attractive gym instructor who has always wanted to be

father and often wonders what path to follow to achieve it… Adoption? Rent belly? Although David doesn’t even want to hear about it.

Sunday 19 (5:00 p.m.)

CHILDREN’S CINEMA

Marmaduke

Director: Mark A-Z Dippé, Matt Philip Whelan

Duration: 90 min. Animation

An overgrown Great Dane with a quick-tempered streak and a penchant for mischief, he is tempered with a deep sense of love and responsibility for his family.

Friday 24 (8:00 p.m.), Saturday 25 (7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.), Sunday 26 (5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.) and Monday 27 (7:30 p.m.)

CINEMA

Jurassic World: Dominion

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Cast: Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum

Duration: 146 min. Adventure

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dino-saurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future of the planet they now share with these fearsome creatures.

THE BIG HOUSE

From June 1 to 14

EXPOSITION

Reinosa Strategic Plan

Exhibition of texts, drawings, photographs and murals made by the elderly and young from the Kingdom based on their perception of our city and its future.

From June 17 to 30

EXPOSITION

Alice Canas. Paint

Sponsor: Reinosa City Council

Like every year, Alicia Cañas shows her work accompanied by her students in a joint exhibition.

JOIN Reinosa

Friday 17 (6:00 p.m.)

CONFERENCE

Felipe II: the four marriages of the king and the search for the heir

Maria Barcina Abad

Information in UNATE Reinosa.

La Casona – 1st floor.

FIREPLACE ROOM

Monday and Tuesday (from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

WORKSHOP

art history workshop

Information in La Casona

Thursday every two weeks (from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

WORKSHOP

philosophy workshop

Information in La Casona

Friday (from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

WORKSHOP

opera workshop

Information in La Casona

OTHER ACTIVITIES

SAN SEBASTIAN PARISH

Friday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m.

CONCERT

round the oak

Recital of mountain, Havana and seaside songs by this choir made up of twenty-nine voices and accompaniment of tambourines and other traditional instruments.

This agenda is subject to change due to the different causes that may interfere with the normal programming of the different events.

Cover: Alicia Cañas. Painting (Detail)

The agenda will also be available on the website of the Reinosa City Council:

www.aytoreinosa.es on the website of the Sánchez Díaz Public Library

www.bibliotecaspublicas.es/reinosa and on the website of the Teatro Principal

https://teatroprincipalreinosa.sacatuentrada.es