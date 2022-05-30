Cultural agenda for June in Reinosa
MAIN THEATER
Wednesday 1 (8:00 p.m.)
FILMOTHEQUE
land of milk and honey
Director: Héctor Domínguez-Viguera, Carlos Mora Fuentes and Gonzalo Recio
Duration: 88 min. Documentary film
In Sarajevo, Mirsada and her daughter survive in a collective center. In Tbilisi, Bela, at 78 years old, fights every day to recover the bodies of those who disappeared in the wars in Abkhazia. In turn, Dani, Gio and Vika, 11 years old, begin to assimilate their farewell. And, in Greece, Alia and Hussein, who fled the war in Syria, await the reunion with their daughter Zozan. ‘Land of milk and honey’ is a collective portrait of displacement and the scars of war.
Friday 3 (8:00 p.m.), Sunday 5 (7:30 p.m.) and Monday 6 (7:30 p.m.)
CINEMA
The weapon of deception
Director: John Madden
Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Mark Gatiss
Duration: 128 min. warlike
Year 1943, in the middle of World War II. The allied forces are determined to launch a definitive assault on Europe. Two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu and
Charles Cholmondeley, are in charge of establishing the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war… A story based on a ‘bestseller’ by Ben Macintyre.
Saturday 4 (8:00 p.m.)
CONCERT
band therapy
The Sawmill Gang
Concert in which music and humor are masterfully combined.
Sunday 5 (5:00 p.m.)
CHILDREN’S CINEMA
Dog. a wild ride
Director: Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum
Cast: Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Ronnie Gene Blevins
Duration: 90 min. Comedy
Briggs, accompanied by his dog Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, travels up the West Coast to attend a friend’s funeral.
Friday 10 (8:00 p.m.), Saturday 11 (7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.), Sunday 12 (7:30 p.m.) and Monday 13 (7:30 p.m.)
CINEMA
Top Gun: Maverick
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly
Duration: 131 min. Action
Sequel to ‘Top Gun’. When he finds himself training a group of Top Gun graduates for a mi-
specialized mission, Maverick is there with Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw, the son of his late friend “Goose”.
Sunday 12 (5:00 p.m.)
CHILDREN’S CINEMA
The lost City
Direction: Aaron Nee, Adam Nede
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe
Duration: 120 min. Adventure
Loretta’s literary career has revolved around romantic adventure novels starring an attractive heartthrob who in real life is Alan, a model she has focused on. During a promotional tour with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire with the intention that her author will guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which she turns her latest story. .
Friday 17 (8:00 p.m.), Saturday 18 (7:30 p.m., 10:00 p.m.), Sunday 19 (7:30 p.m.) and Monday 20 (7:30 p.m.)
CINEMA
I can’t without you
Director: Chus Gutierrez
Cast: Mauricio Ochmann, Maite Perroni, Alfonso Bassave
Duration: 86 min. Drama
David is a successful businessman who has a comfortable life with his boyfriend Álex, an attractive gym instructor who has always wanted to be
father and often wonders what path to follow to achieve it… Adoption? Rent belly? Although David doesn’t even want to hear about it.
Sunday 19 (5:00 p.m.)
CHILDREN’S CINEMA
Marmaduke
Director: Mark A-Z Dippé, Matt Philip Whelan
Duration: 90 min. Animation
An overgrown Great Dane with a quick-tempered streak and a penchant for mischief, he is tempered with a deep sense of love and responsibility for his family.
Friday 24 (8:00 p.m.), Saturday 25 (7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.), Sunday 26 (5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.) and Monday 27 (7:30 p.m.)
CINEMA
Jurassic World: Dominion
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Cast: Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum
Duration: 146 min. Adventure
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dino-saurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future of the planet they now share with these fearsome creatures.
THE BIG HOUSE
From June 1 to 14
EXPOSITION
Reinosa Strategic Plan
Exhibition of texts, drawings, photographs and murals made by the elderly and young from the Kingdom based on their perception of our city and its future.
From June 17 to 30
EXPOSITION
Alice Canas. Paint
Sponsor: Reinosa City Council
Like every year, Alicia Cañas shows her work accompanied by her students in a joint exhibition.
JOIN Reinosa
Friday 17 (6:00 p.m.)
CONFERENCE
Felipe II: the four marriages of the king and the search for the heir
Maria Barcina Abad
Information in UNATE Reinosa.
La Casona – 1st floor.
FIREPLACE ROOM
Monday and Tuesday (from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)
WORKSHOP
art history workshop
Information in La Casona
Thursday every two weeks (from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)
WORKSHOP
philosophy workshop
Information in La Casona
Friday (from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)
WORKSHOP
opera workshop
Information in La Casona
OTHER ACTIVITIES
SAN SEBASTIAN PARISH
Friday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m.
CONCERT
round the oak
Recital of mountain, Havana and seaside songs by this choir made up of twenty-nine voices and accompaniment of tambourines and other traditional instruments.
This agenda is subject to change due to the different causes that may interfere with the normal programming of the different events.
Cover: Alicia Cañas. Painting (Detail)
The agenda will also be available on the website of the Reinosa City Council:
www.aytoreinosa.es on the website of the Sánchez Díaz Public Library
www.bibliotecaspublicas.es/reinosa and on the website of the Teatro Principal
https://teatroprincipalreinosa.sacatuentrada.es