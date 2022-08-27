Cultural appropriation: fashion or appreciation? – The Sun of Sinaloa

The cultural appropriation you could say that you are getting out of control. There is no respect for knowledge or for people from other cultures and, clearly, that not a way to learn from each other, as this only contributes to making mutual damage.

In recent years, various artists and influencers have been accused of cultural appropriation, this occurs because the disrespectful use of traditions is usually present in several cultural manifestations and economics of a world fully globalized.

You can also read: There will be African dance with the group Ni Horoya

What is cultural appropriation?

The definition of cultural appropriation in a concrete way is when someone take something that Do not belong to you and shows that has no respect either knowledge someone from other cultures, which is considered something delicate and disrespectfulbecause it is something that represents beyond a symbol.

Through an email sent to CNNthe professor of Sociology at the University of Kansas, Kelly H. Chongindicated that the adoption (almost always unrecognized or inappropriate) of the ideas, practices, customs and indicators of cultural identity belonging to one group by members of another group who have greatest privilege or power is known as cultural appropriation.

In addition, he added that “mainstream cultural influencers legitimize it as a cool style ‘trend’, exoticizing and eroticizing it in the process“.

Celebrities who have been accused

Bruno Mars He was one of the artists saw caught in a heated debate about cultural appropriation. This, after an activist accused the star of the popular album 24K Magic who benefited from the traditional black music.

But this did not end here, because some black celebrities they defended him.

A case very famous at the beginning of 2021 it was the company The Mahjong Line. Company that was founded by three white women Dallas-based The Mahjong Line has released a modern, “respectful update” on the Chinese-derived board game: mahjongwhich after its launch, caused a stir among users in social networksincluding the Asian-American community, as they accused the founders of cultural appropriation, disrespectful language, and ignorance of the cultural meaning of the game.

It was Almost immediately that the company He apologized and said that his intention is to inspire and engage with new players. Following the apology, the company continued to sell its products without stopping production.

controversial trends

cultural appropriation goes beyond of music or board games, since it is applicable in many things in lifesuch as clothing, food, skin tones, among others, all that that represents a culture.

An example is a trend makeup, which was viral in 2020the famous “fox eyes”, a term that could be translated as “fox eyes”. This trend was accompanied by tutorials and photos on social networks, showing how through makeup and tactics such as the “migraine posture” (using one or two hands to raise the eyes by the temples in order to exaggerate the result) to simulate elongated eyes, “in the shape of almond ” like those of some celebrities, such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Megan Fox.

But issue is that this posture is very similar to the action that was used to degrade to the asian community many years agoyes

went through Instagram that Dear Asian Youth, a California-based organization that promotes asian activismwrote “The problem with the trend #FoxEye”, the organization detailed: “The fact is: our eyes only became a trend when white people decided that it would conveniently fit in with their aesthetic.“.