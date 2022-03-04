Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage of the Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica region. CULTURAL BILLBOARD MARCH 2022

Theater in San Gregorio and Torres del Paine

Date: Thursday, March 10.

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Address: Gabriela Mistral Hall of Villa Cerro Castillo. Torres del Paine.

access released

Performance of the play “Entre mujeres”, by the company “A Contraluz”. This assembly, a collective creation that stimulates reflection on gender issues, is carried out within the framework of the commemoration of International Women’s Day and has the support of the Seremi de las Culturas, las Artes y el Patrimonio. “Entre mujeres”, premiered in 2007, lasts 80 minutes, and is performed by Jaqueline Olivares, Paulina Carrasco and Sandra Alvarado, who is also responsible for directing.

Date: Tuesday, March 8. 7:30 p.m. Municipal gymnasium of Villa O’Higgins, commune of San Gregorio.

J. R. R. Tolkien on film

Date: Friday, March 4

Time: 19.00

Address: Claudio Paredes Chamorro Cultural Center. Av. May 21 No. 2421, Punta Arenas

Free entry.

Entry by order of arrival until full capacity (108 people).

Biographical film of British writer John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (JRR Tolkien), the renowned author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit sagas. The film, starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins, includes episodes from the life and experiences that inspired the writer to produce the famous Middle-earth novels. It has a duration of 111 minutes, was released in 2019 and is directed by Dome Karukoski.

regional goldsmith

Date: Between March 4 and 18

Time: Monday to Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, from 10.00 to 13.00 / 15.30 to 19.00

Address: The Gallery. Av. Colon No. 511, Punta Arenas.

Free access

Fifteen works that represent the southern maritorio, through the art and work of precious metals, developed by exponents of the discipline in the Magallanes region, make up the exhibition “Training residence for the goldsmith’s trade”. It is a project financed by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage, through Fondart Regional, call 2021. This initiative considered a learning space for specialized, current and traditional jewelry techniques.

ice postcards

Date: Until Saturday April 30

Address: Warehouse Patagonia. Pedro Montt No. 16, Puerto Natales.

Ice Postcards is a photographic, audiovisual and editorial project that documents the transformation of the landscape in Southern Patagonia, after a century. It arises from the fascination produced by a distant and mythical territory like Tierra del Fuego. The ancient stories of explorers venturing through remote and difficult to access areas captivated Alfredo Pourailly De la Plaza and Cristian Donoso Christie, authors of this creative proposal and who try to rescue that legacy, along with making visible the climate crisis in one of the last areas savages of the planet.

Works in felt

“Exploring with felt”, is the title of the virtual exhibition of works made by students of an online workshop held at Casa Azul del Arte and led by the textile artisan Eliana Ibacache. The participants learned the felt technique, which they later shaped into pieces based on the regional flora and fauna. This project was financed by the Red Cultura program of the Ministry of Cultures.

https://casaazuldelarte.cl/explorando-con-el-feltro/

Nimbus Visual Arts

The artists Javier Canales, Ewa Ockolowicz, Dominique Salles, Thierry Dupradou, Juan Carlos Alegría, Verónica Cárcamo, Vania Estay and Alex García, star in the documentary series Nimbus, financed by the Ministry of Cultures, through FONDART Regional. The work was carried out by Nicolás Fernández (Matoco Films), the producer Antonia Ríos and the journalist, Paola de Smet d’Olbecke.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC588F1IwaUf-0jQMiOcS46w

production workshop

Date: March 29 and 30

Address: O’Higgins No. 655. Punta Arenas.

Registration write to: desorbitarpuq@gmail.com or Instagram: @desor_bitar

“Production Tools Workshop for young artists and producers”, by Francesca Ceccotti, independent producer, performing arts distributor and graduate in Modern and Contemporary Theater History.

The woman in the Selk’nam culture

Date: Monday, March 14

Time: 18.00

Address: San Francisco de Sales historic church complex. Entrance through Croatia street. Future.

Mail inscriptions:

complexhistorico@muniporvenir.cl

Talk and photographic exhibition “The role of women in Selk’nam culture”. This activity, led by Constanza Fernández López, takes place within the framework of the commemoration of International Women’s Day.

traditional party

Date: March 5 and 6

Time: From 12.00

Address: Chilote Costumbrista Center. Javiera Carrera No. 1487. Puerto Natales.

Artistic expressions, customs and gastronomy in the thirtieth version of the Puerto Natales Chilote Costumbrista Festival. The event, whose last edition took place in 2020, has financing from the Regional Government of Magallanes.

Culture Passport

Spring and Timaukel.

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Time: 18.00

Address: Via Zoom. Registration to email: rradonich@procultura.cl

Presentation of “Cultural Passport of Tierra del Fuego”. This work, prepared by the Procultura Foundation and financed by the Seremi de las Culturas, via Regional Strategic Initiatives, rescues the heritage and history of the island. It had the support of the municipalities of Porvenir,