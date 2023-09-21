Cultural leaders on alert due to ban on books in America





Photo: Telam



More than 175 artists, musicians, animators, writers and filmmakers, including singer Ariana Grande, director Guillermo del Toro, actor Mark Ruffalo and poet and activist Amanda Gorman, signed an open letter calling on Hollywood to protest the ban on the books. Called upon to use his influence. , a trend that grew in that country’s libraries and schools last year.

The letter, led by Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton and published through the political advocacy organization MoveOn Political Action, denounced banning books in US schools as a “restrictive practice” that is “contrary to freedom of expression”. and warns of its “chilling effect”. Restrictions, which are often applied at a local level, can extend “across a wide creative field”.

“We cannot emphasize enough that these censorship efforts will not end with the banning of books,” the letter, published by British newspaper The Guardian, said.

In libraries and schools in the United States, bans on books increased in 2022, particularly titles related to the LGBTQI+ community and people of African descent, including classics such as bluest eye by Toni Morrison and maid story by Margaret Atwood, and in recent works such as this book is gay by Juno Dawson and genderqueer By Maiya Kobabe.

If in 2021 the books in question reached 1,858, last year the number increased to 2,571 titles, a 40% increase. According to the American Library Association (AEB), this increase is due to complaints by parents, activists, school board officials, and legislators who question children’s access to certain books.

This situation has been facilitated by laws that allow it and by the actions of conservative groups in Tennessee, Utah, and Florida, one of the states where the conflict grew most and was brought against librarians on charges that they promote obscenity. and even promote pedophilia, many of whom received threats if they refused to remove the texts.

Unusual: Librarian fired for protecting bibliographic diversity

The letter further states, “It is only a matter of time before regressive and oppressive ideologies turn their attention to other forms of art and entertainment so that they can continue to sacrifice marginalized communities, especially BIPOC and LGBTIQ+ people.” to further their attacks and attempts to scapegoat the Coincides with National Banned Books Month.

The letter also said, “We refuse to remain silent when any creative field is subject to repressive prohibitions.” “As artists, we must come together, because the threat to an art form threatens us all.” There is a danger to.”

The letter urges signers to “join us in fighting these book bans, support free and open creative industries – regardless of personal or ideological disagreement – ​​and stop these bans in their school districts.” Use your voice at the local level.”

“There is power in artistic freedom and we refuse to allow callous politicians to take it away from us,” concluded the signatories, which included Idina Menzel, Gabrielle Union, Abigail Disney, Andy Cohen, Judd Apatow, Margaret Atwood, Padma Lakshmi and Sharon Stone is also included. ,