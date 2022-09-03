Cultural return | Throughout Quebec

The offer of shows is abundant throughout the province this fall, and in particular on the outskirts of Montreal. A look at the tours of 10 artists or shows, some of which will be in Gaspésie, Saguenay, Côte-Nord and Abitibi before the end of the year.

Alexandre Vigneault

The Press

Symphorian



PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE PRODUCTION François Chénier and his colleagues from Symphorian

After being successfully created in Terrebonne, Symphorian, inspired by the characters and universe of Marcel Gamache’s series, is embarking on an extensive Quebec tour. François Chénier (“stunning in Symphorien”, wrote our critic Luc Boulanger) and his colleagues first take the road to the Patriote de Sainte-Agathe, to then go to Quebec, Granby, Victoriaville, then to several other cities of the province.

ladies night



PHOTO LAURENCE LABAT, PROVIDED BY THE PRODUCTION Julie Ringuette is part of the new cast of ladies night.

The attraction exerted by spectacle ladies night don’t weaken. Created at the beginning of August, this new version once again signed by Denis Bouchard has already been presented in Sherbrooke and Saint-Eustache in August. Next stops: Gatineau, Quebec and Montreal, before a trip around Montreal and in the provinces, in particular to Saguenay (November 22 and 23), Montmagny (April 15, 2023) and Beauce (Saint-Georges on May 19, 2023 and Sainte-Marie on the 20th).

Luc Langevin



PHOTO PATRICE LAROCHE, LE SOLEIL ARCHIVES Luc Langevin in 2021

“We sometimes say that you have to see it to believe it, but in this show, it’s not because you see it that it’s true”, says Luc Langevin. This is the thread of his most recent show, Truths, directed by the very ingenious Hugo Bélanger. The illusionist will be everywhere this fall from September and then notably in Drummondville (October 21), Victoriaville (30) and Joliette (December 2).

Renée Martel – This is my story



PHOTO HUGO-SÉBASTIEN AUBERT, LA PRESSE ARCHIVES Patrick Norman, who participates in Renée Martel – This is my storywas also a tribute to the golden cowgirl given to ADISQ in 2012.

The golden cowgirl is no more, but her aura and her songs are still very much alive. They will be at the Saint-Tite Festival on September 10 and at the Albert-Rousseau hall in Quebec on September 19, where the tribute will be presented Renée Martel — This is my story. Eight artists will be on stage: Isabelle Boulay, Laurence Jalbert, Patrick Norman, Paul Daraîche, Émilie Daraîche, Annie Blanchard, Cindy Bédard and Nathalie Lord.

Veronic DiCaire



PHOTO ERICK LABBÉ, LE SOLEIL ARCHIVES Véronic DiCaire on stage in 2019

Singer with a thousand and one voices – “only” about fifty, but all the same! —, Véronic DiCaire has returned to the boards in recent months after the forced pandemic break. She will spend a lot of time on the outskirts of Montreal (Sainte-Thérèse, Saint-Eustache, Saint-Hyacinthe, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Brossard, etc.), but will go as far as Trois-Rivières (October 12 and 13) to present a version of her show where she includes the voices of Charlotte Cardin and Billie Eilish. She then takes off for an important tour in French-speaking Europe which will stretch until April 2023.

Zaz



PHOTO FETHI BELAID, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE Zaz on stage at the Roman Theater in Carthage last July

The last time Zaz was in Quebec, she notably sang at the Bell Centre, a venue that few French-speaking European artists can afford. She returns to Quebec this month for concerts in Saguenay (September 20), Quebec City (23 and 24), Montreal (26 and 27) and Trois-Rivières (29). His crazy energy will hit the mark, that’s for sure!

Francis Cabrel



PHOTO YOHAN BONNET, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE Francis Cabrel on stage in Cognac in July

Only a few months after a series of concerts in Montreal and Quebec in June, Francis Cabrel returns to the stage for a short series of shows. It will first be at Southam Hall in Ottawa on November 11, then in Quebec City (November 13 and 17, at the Albert-Rousseau hall, then at the Grand Théâtre), in Montreal (on November 19) and finally in Sherbrooke (on 20). These concerts are part of his Trobador Towerwhich follows — with a two-year pandemic delay — his album At dawn returning.

Roxane Bruneau



PHOTO CATHERINE LEFEBVRE, LA PRESSE ARCHIVES Big National Day show in Montreal, in June 2022: Roxane Bruneau was there.

Roxane Bruneau is quite a phenomenon. His direct, yet sensitive songs hit the mark and touch many, many people. The proof, she is leading an extensive Quebec tour that will take her to another thirty cities, small and large, by April 2023. She will sing for the second time in two weeks in Sherbrooke on September 16, will drive to Baie- Comeau (23) and Sept-Îles (24) before the end of the month, will be in Beauce in November, will perform everywhere around Montreal and will also go to Abitibi before the end of the year.

Zachary Richard



PHOTO OLIVIER PONTBRIAND, LA PRESSE ARCHIVES Zachary Richard

More discreet than at the time of his album Cape Enrage, Zachary Richard is back for about twenty concerts in Quebec in September and October. He will be in Amqui on September 15, in New Richmond on the 16th and in Matane on the 17th. He then returns to the center of the province (L’Étoile de Brossard on October 2, in particular) to better set off again in Beauce and Saguenay.

Cabaret



PHOTO STÉPHANE BOURGEOIS, PROVIDED BY LE TRIDENT The show Cabaret in Quebec

Cabaret invites you to dive back into the Berlin of the 1930s, between the Roaring Twenties which were running out of steam and the rise of Nazism. A major show with orchestra and choreography, which launches the Trident season in Quebec. From September 13 to October 8.