Culture bonus expiring at the end of February, how to spend it

There is time until February 28 to spend the 500 euros of the culture bonus reserved for those born in 2002 who turned 18 in 2020.

For them the application deadline was fixed at 31 August 2021: by that date they should have requested an amount equal to 500 euros on the appropriate portal to be spent digitally in cinema, music and concerts, cultural events, books, museums, monuments and parks, theater and dance, audiovisual publishing products, courses of music, theater or a foreign language.

Culture bonus, the deadline

The bonus will be redeemable by February 28, 2022 through individual and nominative shopping vouchers, exclusively by young people who have registered on the appropriate portal. During the purchase phase, the printed voucher must be shown in the shop or saved in pdf on your smartphone. For online purchases, on the other hand, simply indicate the 8-digit alphanumeric identification code in the appropriate section.

Culture bonus, how to spend it

There are no spending limits for a single purchase. However, it is not possible to buy multiple units of the same thing. For example, it is not possible to buy multiple tickets for the same show at the cinema. It is possible to use both a coupon and cash for the same purchase if the merchant accepts the “mixed” payment.

The amounts of the vouchers are deducted from the “wallet” only at the time of validation by the merchant (both physical and online). At any time you can decide to cancel a voucher not yet validated in the “Your Coupons” section and create another one, always within the limit of € 500.

Culture bonus, what can you buy

Here are which ones shopping 18-year-olds can use the culture bonus:

cinema ticket (single admission tickets, season tickets or cards)

concert ticket (single admission tickets, season tickets or cards);

ticket for cultural events (entrance tickets to festivals, cultural fairs and circuses);

books (paper, audiobooks, ebooks);

museum entrance (single entrance tickets or season tickets);

museums, monuments, parks and archaeological areas (single entrance tickets or season tickets);

admission to theater and dance shows (single admission tickets or season tickets);

music courses;

theater courses;

foreign language courses.

music (CDs, musical DVDs, vinyl records, online music).

The recognized sum can also be used for the purchase of newspaper subscriptions, both in paper and digital format.

Culture bonus, how to get it

To take advantage of the bonus, new adults must download the app “18App” or register on the site 18app.italia.it in order to obtain the electronic voucher to be spent during the year, at the physical or online stores that have joined the initiative (here you will find the list of merchants who have joined the program).

To complete the operation it is necessary:

have the Spid, the digital identity system;

be resident in Italy or in possession of a valid residence permit.

The bonus is not paid out in cash but it’s virtual. It is forbidden to monetize the bonus or the products purchased with the card.