Culture fills the three summer months of Almudévar

The residents of Almudévar have decided not to be bored at any time during the summer. And it looks like they’re going to get it.

From the beginning of July to the end of August, Almudévar will be filled with cinema, music, circus and dance that will delight all attendees.

Cruella, the film starring Emma Stone, opened this broad cultural summer. July 1 was the time when this movie was played, a modern version of the classic 101 Dalmatians, and which focuses on the famous and evil antagonist of the saga.

A week later, the La Corona Music Band took control of the square to play some classic songs and bring orchestra music closer to all the residents of Almudévar.

A beginning of July that was marked by the competition for the poster of the Almudévar festivities. A competition, always friendly, in which anyone could offer their best designs so that the city council would keep one. The chosen one will illustrate the poster of the long-awaited summer parties.

The second fortnight of July started with an intense program. On July 15 the cinema returned, although this time outdoors and on the fronton. Leo Harlem and Santiago Segura joined in A todo tren. Destino Asturias, a comedy for the whole family in which you can see how what was going to be a quiet railway trip can turn into real madness.

A day later, Edu and Edhy kept up the rhythm of their intense tour with a concert at 11:00 p.m. An overwhelming staging that was accompanied by a bar, run by the fifth. The migas did not miss the appointment, nor did two classics in all the Almudévar celebrations: the classic bingo and the mobile disco until the end of the night.

July and August also mean changes for the more traditional activities. The library changes its hours due to the heat and opens on Mondays, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Dramatized visits to El Bodegón are reserved for weekends. In the morning, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and with prior reservation, those interested tourists will be able to see the wineries first-hand, a real treasure for those who want to know the origin of the wine.

The final dish is provided by the Aragonese Circus Gala, a great event immersed in the Sounds of Nature (SoNna) festival, organized by the Provincial Council of Huesca.

A gala in which multidisciplinary artists will offer on August 26 some of the best circus games that can be seen today on the national scene. If you have not managed to get your ticket, you are late: all the invitations for the performance in Almudévar are sold out, as a result of the great expectation.