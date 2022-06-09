culture in the city

Today

THE AFFECTATIONS EXHIBITION IS INAUGURATED

Tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the Japanese Dry Cleaners, the collective exhibition Affectaciones, en el corazón de un mundo, is inaugurated. Speakers: Sofía Clop, Julia Magnano, Silvina De La Cruz, Romina Gonella, Fiorela Marchessi, Clara Gonzalez Achaval, Paula Altamirano, Xima, Clara Cisneros, Guadalupe Fantín, María Patiño, Carina Campodónico, Adriana Kenbel, Poli Peressini Meynet, Julia Pereyra and Clara Tissera. Curatorship: Sofía Clop, Clara Tissera and Romina Gonella. Sound landscape: Xima Coordination of the project-Laboratory of aesthetic experiences and composition in collage: Clara Tissera.

Tissera says: “Affectations, in the thickness of a world. What does it mean to contemplate in a state of affectation? Not as a subject that contemplates an object in front of itself, but as a living organism immersed in an infinite cosmos composing with the forces that surround it a scene, a territory, a language, a cartography of links, an experience, a way of to be existing

What does it mean to compose from the affectation, from the effects of the forces of the world pressing on our individual and collective body?

Perhaps it is -among other things- a way to establish a bond and articulate creative powers. A way of conceiving narratives from the flesh, of opening peepholes to look at ourselves differently, and giving rise to the unfolding of what we call “reality” on a larger scale.

A way of reinventing what we are, giving existence to scenes of utopian places and uchronic times, reading them as a common landscape that assumes its own thickness between the diversity of layers and counter layers that make it up.

“Affectations, in the thickness of a world” is – as we usually say – a germ born from the Laboratories of aesthetic experiences and composition in collage during a historical time of disruptions that pushed to improvise narratives and relational spheres.

But it is also and at the same time a germinal world, a horizon of meanings resulting from having made the body and thought enter the cracks of a changing reality, of a cartography in decomposition.

In this work, each artist unfolds his unique symbolic universe created from doing with the fragments. Sensitive remains of sensory, poetic and philosophical experiences shared as a collective and connective linking horizon. Tangible remains of the states of affectation propitiated in relation to the immersion of the body and the word in the landscape, in dialogue with the living forces of the territory, memory and the most immediate otherness”.

TANGO SERIES IN THE THEATER

Todayat 8:30 p.m. in the Teatrino de la Trapalanda and with a general entrance. of $300, the Tango cycle continues with performances by singers Luciana Tomalino, Tito Cabrera, Carolina Zabala, Raúl Hidalgo and Nino Canonero and musicians Santiago Llanes (piano) and Juan Carlos Zabala (guitar). Production and conduction: Juan Carlos Ameri.

Friday

ROBERTO CARLOS IN SONGWRITERS IN THEIR HISTORY

morningat 8:30 p.m. in the Teatrino de la Trapalanda and with a general entrance. of $500, a new installment of the Cantautores en su historia cycle is being made, which will focus on the songs of Roberto Carlos, interpreted in the development of a narrative recital starring Walter Gentile in singing and guitar, Ricardo Sánchez in the stories and that will tell with the special participation of Aldo Cornelli on violin.

Saturday

REPLACE HARMONY, THE QUEEN OF MARRAKESH

On Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in the Teatrino de la Trapalanda and with a general entrance. of $1100, Harmony, the Queen of Marrakesh, the musical comedy created and directed by Patricio López Tobares and Santiago Oga, is revived.

OSVALDO SIMONE SINGS WE ARE JUST TIME

On Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in theMunicipal Theater, the local singer Osvaldo Simone presents the show We Are Just Time. Tickets $1200-1000-800

A dress and a love “Fito Paez”

WITH ALEJANDRO BALBIS, URUGUAY LATES IN RIO CUARTO

On Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in the White Shed of the Andean and with a gral entrance. of $1000, the rescheduled concert of the Uruguayan singer-songwriter Alejandro Balbis takes place.

Sunday

THEATER FOR CHILDREN: WIND STORY

On Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in the Teatrino de la Trapalanda and with a general entrance. of $500 (Children over 4 years old pay admission), the paper theater show Wind Story is presented, in which stories by renowned Argentine authors of children’s literature Graciela Montes and Laura Devetach are narrated. General Production: Ulularia Theater.

NEIGHBORHOOD CULTURE CONTINUES

The successful free cycle Neighborhood Culturewhich takes place in different stages of the city, continues with the following programming:

Sunday 12. 6:00 p.m. San Pantaleón Parish (Felipe Neri Guerra 643). Family bingo and performances by the Together Duo and neighborhood artists.

Sunday June 19. 6:00 p.m. Neighborhood Roque Sáenz Peña (Sadi Carnot 1518). The homeless.

Sunday June 26. 6:00 p.m. CIC of Barrio Obrero (Adelia María 1001). Luciana Tomalino and Mia Salas.

TO SCHEDULE

Chef: the recipe for happiness

Wednesday June 15. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

In the Film Cycle at the Teatrino and in the month of Gourmet Cinema, the film directed by Jon Favreau is shown, with performances by Favreau, Sofía Vergara, Scarlett Johansonn and Dufftin Hoffman.

We’re all fine

Thursday June 16. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

Everybody’s Fine (American version), directed by Kirk Jones and starring Robert De Niro, Kate Beckinsale, Drew Barrymore and Sam Rocwell, is being screened at the Cine Club de la Trapalanda and in the Cycle The Two Versions.

Art Banking

Sunday June 19. Municipal theater. 6:00 p.m. Free entrance

The classic cycle begins to develop its usual programming, in this case with a special edition starring the UNRC’s Argentine and Latin American Folk Music Ensemble.

Babette’s Party

Wednesday June 22. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

In the Film Cycle at the Teatrino and in the month of Gourmet Cinema, the film directed by Gabriel Axel is shown, with performances by Stepfane Audran, Jean Philipe Lafont and Bibi Andersson.

Sensitive VII

Friday June 24. Old Market. 8:30 p.m. general entrance $800

The festival organized by Anisa Dance Studio takes place.

Charon in Venice

Friday June 24. Theater of the Trapalanda. 9:00 p.m. general entrance $300

Local indie rock band performs.

Nahuel Pennisi

Sunday June 26. Municipal theater. 19.30. Tickets: $3300-3000-2650

The popular Argentine singer-songwriter performs in an intimate concert.

Nahuel Pennisi – Parallel Universe (Official Video)

Amalghama dance school

Sunday June 26. CC Old Market. 8:00 p.m. general entrance $700

Within the framework of the Dance Cycle, the local academy presents the show “Bailemos”.

A journey of ten meters

Wednesday June 29. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

In the Film Cycle at the Teatrino and in the month of Gourmet Cinema, the film directed by Lasse Hallstrom is shown, with performances by Helen Mirren, Manish Dayal and Charlotte Le Bon.

Pirulo A Crazy Story

Friday July 1. Municipal theater. 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $2100-1900-1600

The new humorous work of the popular character goes on stage, along with Mauro and Gerardo.

WORKSHOPS

La Alborada Cultural Space.- Last Tuesday, the independent space of the city turned 5 years old and to celebrate five years, they organized several activities:

Today in Bolívar 642 the workshops of Dun-Dun dance (3:30 p.m.) and Percussion (6:30 p.m.) are carried out by Professor Mohamed Camara, a native of Guinea, Africa. Organized by: La Alborada and Maroma.

Tomorrow there will be two activities in the Galpón Blanco del Andino.

From 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Leguera round. Guide: local percussionist Santiago López. (Activity without cost)

From 7:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zamba Carpera and Cuaca Norteña workshop. In charge of the renowned professors from Tucumán Andrés Sotedlo and Juan González. (Value: $800).