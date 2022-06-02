culture in the city

Today

WE ARE ALL WELL AT THE CINECLUB

Tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the Teatrino de la Trapalanda, with free admission, at the Cine Club de la Trapalanda and in the Cycle The two versions, we are all well-Stanno tutti benne (Italian version), directed by Giusseppe Tornatore and starring Marcello Mastroianni, is screened. Michelle Morgan, Valeria Cavalli and Jacques Perrin.

Synopsis: Matteo Scuro (Marcello Mastroianni), a retired rural civil servant, decides to tour Italy to visit his five children, who live in different cities. But, unfortunately, this trip only serves to verify that, under an appearance of prosperity and well-being, the life of his children and his family is marked by sadness and dissatisfaction.

Friday

THE SCHETCHBOOKS EXHIBITION IS INAUGURATED

Tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts, the exhibition “Schetchbooks. The sketch as the protagonist” by Juliana Tarditto (Pony Queen).

THEATRICAL FAREWELL: BITCHES, IT’S TEA TIME

Tomorrow at the Teatrino de la Trapalanda, at 8:30 p.m. and with a gral entrance. for $600, the Adult Group of the Independent Comedy Cast says goodbye to Perras, it’s time for Tea, the comedy by Juan Damián Benítez, with production and general direction by Daniel Provens.

TRIBUTE TO FITO PÁEZ BY THE MUNICIPAL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

morningat 9:00 p.m. in the Municipal Theater and with a gral entrance. $500, the Municipal Chamber Orchestra, directed by Eduardo Lhez, presents Tribute to Fito Páez-Love after love in a symphonic version. Guest artists: Aldo Ferrari and Verónica Cambon (voice), Hernán Tenreyro (drums), Federico Vernagno (bass) and Lino Gonzales (guitar).

Saturday

DOES AND KNOWLEDGE OF CHOCANCHARAVA

Saturdayat 7:00 p.m. At the Regional Historical Museum, the exhibition Doing and Knowing Del Chocancharava by the visual artist Mónica Neumann is inaugurated.

ATAHUALPA YUPANQUI FOURTH RIVER

On Saturday at 8:00 p.m. in the CC Viejo Mercado and with a general entrance. of $700, and within the framework of the dance cycle, the show A todos las vozs is presented by the local dance school.

Sunday

PREMIERES ARMONIA, THE QUEEN OF MARRAKESH

On Sundayat 8:00 p.m. in the Teatrino de la Trapalanda and with a general entrance. for $1,100, Armonía, la Reina de Marrakesh premieres, the first original Musical Comedy from Río Cuarto, created and directed by Patricio López Tobares and Santiago Oga.

NEIGHBORHOOD CULTURE CONTINUES

The successful free cycle Neighborhood Culturewhich takes place in different stages of the city, continues with the following programming:

Sunday June 5. 6:00 p.m. Neighborhood the Agustina (Brazil 760). Tango. Juan Carlos Ameri coordinates with the participation of the singers Carlos Palacios, Oscar Rodríguez, Seide Ceresole and Jorge Sánchez and the musicians Pablo Patta (piano) and Juan Carlos Zabala (guitar).

Sunday June 12. 6:00 p.m. San Pantaleón Parish (Felipe Neri Guerra 643). Duo Together.

Sunday June 19. 6:00 p.m. Neighborhood Roque Sáenz Peña (Sadi Carnot 1518). The homeless.

Sunday June 26. 6:00 p.m. CIC of Barrio Obrero (Adelia María 1001). Luciana Tomalino and Mia Salas.

TO SCHEDULE

95th Anniversary Concert Series

Wednesday June 8. Municipal theater. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

In the second Anniversary Concert of the “Julián Aguirre” Higher Conservatory of Music, pianists perform with a varied repertoire of the instrument.

julie and julia

Wednesday June 8. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

In the Film Cycle at the Teatrino and in the month of Gourmet Cinema, the film directed by Nora Ephron is screened, with performances by Amy Adans, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci.

Tango Cycle

Thursday June 9. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:30 p.m. general entrance $300

The tango cycle continues with performances by the singers Luciana Tomalino, Tito Cabrera, Carolina Zabala, Raúl Hidalgo and Nino Canonero and the musicians Santiago Llanes (piano) and Juan Carlos Zabala (guitar). Production and conduction: Juan Carlos Ameri.

Peter Aznar

Thursday June 9. Municipal theater. 9:30 p.m. Tickets $4700-4100-$3500

The prominent Argentine artist presents his latest album “Flor y root” in which he performs works with Latin American roots.

Pedro Aznar – Carnival Perfume

Roberto Carlos in Singer-songwriters in their history

Friday June 10. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:30 p.m. general entrance $500

The cycle created by Ricardo Sánchez and Walter Gentile, presents the show “The romantic pop song”.

Harmony, the Queen of Marrakesh

Saturday June 11. Theater of the Trapalanda. 9:00 p.m. general entrance $1100

Rerun of the Musical Comedy created and directed by Patricio López Tobares and Santiago Oga.

osvaldo simone

Saturday June 11. Municipal theater. 9:00 p.m. Tickets $1200-1000-800

The local singer presents the show “Apenas Somos Tiempo”, with the special participation of Virginia Collosa.

Alexander Balbis

Saturday June 11. Andean White Shed. 9:00 p.m. General admission $1000

The rescheduled concert of the Uruguayan singer-songwriter is performed. Within the framework of the cycle “Uruguay beats in Río Cuarto”, co-organized with Pateando Sapos.

Theater for children: Wind Tale

Sunday June 12. Theater of the Trapalanda. 5:00 p.m. general entrance $500. Children of + 4 years pay entrance.

The paper theater show is presented in which stories by renowned Argentine authors of children’s literature Graciela Montes and Laura Devetach are narrated. General Production: Ulularia Theater.

Chef: the recipe for happiness

Wednesday June 15. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

In the Film Cycle at the Teatrino and in the month of Gourmet Cinema, the film directed by Jon Favreau is screened, with performances by Favreau, Sofía Vergara, Scarlett Johansonn and Dufftin Hoffman.

We’re all fine

Thursday June 16. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

Everybody’s Fine (American version), directed by Kirk Jones and starring Robert De Niro, Kate Beckinsale, Drew Barrymore and Sam Rocwell, is being screened at the Cine Club de la Trapalanda and in the Cycle The Two Versions.

Babette’s Party

Wednesday June 22. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

In the Film Cycle at the Teatrino and in the month of Gourmet Cinema, the film directed by Gabriel Axel is shown, with performances by Stepfane Audran, Jean Philipe Lafont and Bibi Andersson.

Sensitive VII

Friday June 24. Old Market. 8:30 p.m. general entrance $800

The festival organized by Anisa Dance Studio takes place.

Charon in Venice

Friday June 24. Theater of the Trapalanda. 9:00 p.m. general entrance $300

Local indie rock band performs.

Nahuel Pennisi

Sunday June 26. Municipal theater. 19.30. Tickets: $3300-3000-2650

The popular Argentine singer-songwriter performs in an intimate concert.

A journey of ten meters

Wednesday June 29. Theater of the Trapalanda. 8:00 p.m. Free entrance.

In the Film Cycle at the Teatrino and in the month of Gourmet Cinema, the film directed by Lasse Hallstrom is shown, with performances by Helen Mirren, Manish Dayal and Charlotte Le Bon.