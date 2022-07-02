culture, protagonist in the CosmoCaixa and CaixaForum Summer Nights







CaixaForum will be a cultural reference point. Photo: La Caixa

The La Caixa Foundation has already presented the long fifty of cultural proposals that will fill the nights of the months of July and August in CosmoCaixa Y CaixaForum. Film (classics and more recent titles), dance, performing arts and music will be the options of the Summer nights among which you can choose until August 31.

In fact, last 27 The summer program has already started in June, with the screening of the Japanese film real mothers, which will be seen again at CaixaForum at the end of August. The venue located on Montjuïc mountain will continue to be the point of reference for the summer program during the first days of the cycle: the July 4th will once again be a cinema to host the screening of the South Korean Minari, the story of my familywhile the The first musical performance will be that of the Cuban cellist and singer Ana Carla Mazascheduled for July 6th.

The July 7 will be the turn of the first Cosmonitwhich also opts for the cinema to start. Gravitya film directed by Alfonso Cuarón and starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, will be the title chosen for this premiere.

NIGHTS OF CULTURE FULL

The proposals of CaixaForum for which tickets are already on sale, include entrees such as Cossoca two-body choreography with Anamaria Klajnšcek Y Magi Serra. You can also enjoy the talent of the Celtic music performer and Scottish diva Julie Fowlis of the performance Brossywith Rossy de Palma and Piquerof the musical sensibility of Dani Nello (who already has a track record of more than 10 years) and the marriage of the music of Sara Fontán and Edi Pou with the poetry of Blanca Llum Vidal.

Sara Fontán, Edi Pou and Blanca Llum Vidal will be at CaixaForum. Photo: La Caixa

THE COSMOCAJA, AN INCOMPARABLE FRAMEWORK

In the CosmoCaixathe former Science Museum, is combines the pleasure of culture with the privileged views that the space has , located in the round of Dalt. Apart from the pass Gravity on July 7 there will also be the Miguel Ramos Trio concertformed in 2020 as a study project by some students from the Liceu Conservatory. Return to the futurethe mythical science fiction film directed by Robert Zemeckis, will be one of the unmissable dates with the seventh art, while a concert that no one wants to miss is that of Petit de ca l’Eril, who will present his eighth album live, NSCALH (acronyms that hide the phrase You won’t know how the story will end).

El Petit de Ca l’Eril will perform at CosmoCaixa. Photo: La Caixa

The Two spaces, therefore, bet one more summer to give a space to creators from all kinds of disciplines, both local and international, and consolidate themselves as points of reference for culture in the city.