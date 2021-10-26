Cultured meat, the new investments by Leonardo DiCaprio – Ambient & Ambienti

Activist DiCaprio becomes a partner in his startups that produce beef from animal cells. It is estimated that this production will reduce the impact on the climate by 92%

It’s good and helps fight the climate crisis. Let’s talk about cultured meat. Would you ever have said that? Leonardo DiCaprio yes. And as a Hollywood star, he is now also an entrepreneur in the field of cultured meat, synthetic or artificial, if you prefer. Thus the Oscar winner consolidates his environmentalist soul by joining two startups: the Israeli Aleph Farms and the Dutch Mosa Meat. Synthetic meat is grown in the laboratory to produce millions of burgers without slaughtering the animals.

This would be precisely the reason that prompted the actor to “marry” the modus operandi of the two companies. According to di Caprio, in fact, “one of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system” in this sense “Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet the world demand for meat by solving some of the most pressing problems of the ‘current industrial production ”.

The companies

Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat have already proven how to produce beef directly from animal cells. Mosa Meat unveiled the first cultured burger in 2013, while Aleph Farms unveiled the first steak in 2018 and the first cultured ribeye (rib eye steak) just this year, in 2021.

The market

Analysts predict that the cultured meat market could reach $ 25 billion by 2030. One is also expected growth in global consumption between 40 and 70% by 2050. With significant negative impacts on beef production. This new business, on the other hand, makes it possible to reduce these impacts by continuing to eat meat.

According to an independent life cycle analysis study, cultured beef production is expected to reduce climate impact by 92%, air pollution by 93%, use 95% less soil and 78% in less water than industrial beef production. The production of cultivated beef offers the opportunity to use the saved land for the renaturalization of habitats, naturally reducing emissions, or to produce more food for people. Additionally, the automated process by which cultured meat is produced, and the sterile environment of its production, will eliminate the use of antibiotics and greatly reduce the risk of pathogens, contaminants and foodborne diseases associated with concentrated farming and intensive.