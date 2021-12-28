Cultured neurons learn to play Pong faster than artificial intelligences – Nerd4.life

An ongoing study at Cortical Labs in Australia demonstrates how i cultured neurons manage to learn to play Pong faster than artificial intelligences, albeit with results lower than these in the long run.

The subjects in question are brain tissue cells kept in culture in petri dishes, through a system called “DishBrain”, forming a sort of autonomous brain mass, created by placing human stem cells on top of a microelectronic matrix, forming brain cells configured in a manner to form a sort of network.

These cells receive electrical inputs through electrodes and have been put to the test on a kind of Pong, the famous Atari game of the early 70s.

According to the results of the research, it was found that these brain cells are able to learn to play and Pong much faster than an artificial intelligence system: based on the data, cultured neurons learn to react and “play” in about 5 minutes, while an AI would take at least 90 minutes to understand how it works and interact.

It is also true that, however, artificial intelligence would be more precise than brain cells, once the mechanism was learned. The system developed by Cortical Labs, visible in the video above, allows one electrical communication with these cells, through electrodes that communicate the position of the “ball”, stimulating the response of the neurons that would identify with the role of the “racket”, trying to repel the ball in time, just like in the original video game.