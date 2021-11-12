Cumbre Vieja, new lava flows reach the sea in La Palma: the “island” of volcanic rock is growing

New cascades of red-hot lava plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean off the Canary Island of La Palma on Wednesday morning, emitting plumes of white smoke and widening a platform of volcanic rock created by previous flows. Molten rock from Cumbre Vieja volcano, which started erupting in mid-September, reached the water near the popular Los Guirres surf beach just before 2am, according to the Ministry of Transportation. A video uploaded by the Spanish Geological and Mining Institute showed rivers of molten rock sliding into the sea and large rocks rolling down a cliff, causing a cone of debris to emerge from the waterline. Unlike the first time the lava reached the ocean – just over a month ago – authorities said residents didn’t need to stay indoors. “No new confinements are needed because the inhabitants are far from the point of contact with the sea last night,” a spokesman for the emergency services told Reuters. Few people live in the affected area, which is mostly occupied by banana plantations. At the start of the eruption, authorities had feared that the reaction between the superheated lava and seawater could trigger powerful explosions and unleash clouds of toxic gas. During the last major eruption on the island, about 50 years ago, a man died after inhaling these gases. The La Palma council said on Tuesday that seismic activity around the eruption site, as well as sulfur dioxide emissions, had declined and air quality remained good across much of the island.



