Cuomo and the phrase “I’m not depraved, I’m just Italian.” Fox relaunches fake news about the governor- Corriere.it

of Alexander Trocino

The US network has attributed to the former governor a phrase never uttered while the controversy over sexism in politics rages

The Cuomo case raises a great deal of questions, covering an important spectrum of contemporary ethical and political issues. Are the resignations right or are they a defeat of guarantorism? There is a toxic culture of the political machismo so extensive that, if applied to everyone, it would see a good part of the heads of male politicians of a certain age fall, American and not only? Does the most recent change in “sensitivity” make sense to justify inappropriate behavior? Isn’t there an excess of moralism in the United States applied to politics? Does it have to do with Cuomo’s populism and affinities with his opponent Trump? It has to do with his behavior, the fact that Cuomo is Italian?

Let’s start with this last question, because it’s a fine example of how they spread fake news. The screenshot of Fox is running on social media, including Italian ones, in which we read a phrase attributed to the now former governor of New York: “I’m not perverted, I’m just Italian”. I’m not a pervert, I’m just an Italian. How long it would be enough for Italy to denounce his distant relative for defamation. But Cuomo never said anything like that. If you listen to the recording, the word Italy or Italians is not there. He simply explained that he is used to a confidential, warm attitude. While denying that he had ever touched someone inappropriately, he explained that his expansive attitude – evidenced for example by the photo in which he takes with his hands the face of Anna Ruch, a twenty-eight-year-old who worked for the Obama campaign – is only “my usual way of greeting”.

Despite this, Fox, provided that the screenshot is not a fake, has titled it in that way, and the news has been regularly picked up by Italian journalists (yesterday on the Sheet). Complete with a barrage of memes of irony and indignation. Wanting to take that phrase seriously, it confirms a cliché. Which, as sometimes happens, has a fund of truth. Certain confidential attitudes are typical of latin peoples. Try to hug, as a sign of simple greeting, a Scandinavian friend or friend: he will not take it well. But of course, this way of behaving is not even distantly related to harassment. Which are something else. In Cuomo’s case, if the harassment were to be ascertained, there is also the aggravating factor of the unacceptable abuse of power that results from the office held by the former governor. Fox’s conditioned reflex was to explain that Cuomo is an Italian. And therefore — it is the subliminal message but not too much —, with a lower degree of separation from harassment. Dangerous and offensive message, of course, but that falls under a certain American moralism.

The Movement Me Too it has had the great merit of denouncing the macho management of power and the abuses suffered by too many women in many fields, from entertainment to politics, to the workplace. The positive side effect was to change certain hateful attitudes of domination considered “normal” until then. But there was also a negative consequence: feed a climate of Manichaeism and suspicion, which also emphasizes behavior that is not reprehensible. And that lends itself to political exploitation. Even when, as in the case of Woody Allen, there are sentences that exonerate him. Speaking of judgments, Giuseppe De Filippi, on the newsletter of the Sheet, spoke of “defeat for guarantorism”, overwhelmed by the “power of accusations”, behind which, according to Cuomo “there is a political maneuver”.

Cuomo’s first defense was to apologize for “making people feel uncomfortable”: “I understand that sensitivity has changed and behavior has changed. I understand it and I will learn from it.” The Atlantic recalls that “it’s the same kind of explanation that Harvey Weinstein’s team initially offered. He’s “an old dinosaur that’s learning new ways,” said Then Lisa Bloom, Weinstein’s adviser.” And that’s not all. “Joe Biden also used the language of change in 2019 after four women came forward to say he had touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable: “Soc normsIali have begun to change – said Biden – They have moved. And the boundaries of the protection of personal space have been reset. I understand that. I get it.”». Explanations that do not convince and that are considered an excuse, a way to minimize their responsibilities.

Changing question, on the newsletter of The Atlantic, David A. Graham wonders how it was possible to get this far. That is, how it was possible that Cuomo ruled quietly for years, undisturbed, despite his “predatory” attitude. The Attorney General of New York, Tish James, speaks of “eleven credible accusations”, but Cuomo, as we said, has not yet been convicted by any jury. However, he made some admissions of “mistakes”, understood as inappropriate behavior. And the above question – how was it possible to go on for so long, without anyone intervening before – remains. Loading... Advertisements

Graham’s answers are three: 1 One hardly credible news coverage, which is summed up in the role of Chris Cuomo, brother of the governor, “inexplicably left to conduct a series of soft interviews in prime time on CNN”. 2 The supremacy of a single party. Single-party-dominated states, such as New York, “favor mediocre and imperfect leaders like Cuomo.” 3 Demagoguery. Cuomo and former President Donald Trump “have always been more similar than they both want to admit.”

But there are other answers, which Russell Berman provides, always on The Atlantic. If, apparently, Republicans care more about the themes of morality and sexuality, it is among Democrats that a higher standard is required. It is no coincidence that the whole party, starting with Joe Biden, has said in unison: resign. Resign. The easiest example is that of Trump, not really a champion of fairness towards women. But there is also the case of Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican accused of having sex with a minor (he denies it). Hardly any leader of his party has ever dreamed of calling for his resignation. And the polls add that “Democratic voters are more likely than Republicans to believe allegations of sexual harassment against a politician of their own party.”

There’s more. What is in discussion with Cuomo, or should be, is a power management model. The former governor has built his political success in this period of pandemic, organizing conferences “welcoming and homely”, “antidotes to the grotesque carnevalate of Trump”. Cuomo offered “the quiet catharsis of competence.” In those months many “were looking for effective leadership but also commiseration”. Empathy and sharing. On ecommerce sites began to come out in those days objects for sale: cups and pillows with the smiling face of the governor. Some with the inscription: Cuomosexual. Or prayer candles with him in a blissful pose.

Megan Garber tells about The Atlantic: “The Cuomo of those press conferences was operating on the same frequencies as the cups and T-shirts. He was using cartoons as tools for control. He talked about his daughters, his jokingly antagonistic relationship with one of their boyfriends, his spaghetti and Sunday meatballs. The apparitions were kitsch, they presented the problem and the solution in a single transmission, they implied that things were handled; that things were going well; that things were so promising that you could buy a cup with Andrew Cuomo’s smiling face and see the purchase as a comedy rather than a tragedy. Cuomo was selling something: calm, catharsis and himself.” Cuomo was doing something else: he was “nurtuving worship.” “The man known for his furious temperament – the politician who had been called ‘the prince of darkness’ and compared to Darth Vader – has sold himself as ‘the governor of love’.” A politician who, coincidentally, did not consider himself a politician. “The man who allegedly mistreated so many women in his orbit, as detailed in James’ report, portrayed himself as charming, unlucky, loving to the point of excess. How could someone so driven by love be as cruel as women claimed? How could the face that smiled from the cheerful pillow for sale be anything but pleasant?».

In his speech Cuomo underlined his role in the pandemic, with a tone that, writes Stefano Pistolini on the Sheet “drips a certain kind of Americansty in classic New York style around Scorsese’s films. Cuomo invokes, “Look what I’ve done with you. New York has been at war with Covid, it has been the front line, but we have fought together and we have won. This matters, this is what I know how to do”. The things that matter, for him, evidently do not include the golden section between annoying and seriously harassing a woman in the normal performance of her duties.

Cuomo, in short, presented a version at the same time macho, quick and hasty but also fascinating, engaging and friendly, of power. The one closest to the “people”. The one that “takes care of the hard work”, the interest of the people. But also the most manipulative one. Perfect for a commercial transaction, for a teleshopping. Much less for a policy that assumes its responsibilities and does not go beyond the boundaries of a correct management of public affairs and personal relationships.