Cup Handle Bullish Pattern Sets Cardano (ADA) Price for New ATH By Cointelegraph

The bullish cup handle pattern sets the Cardano (ADA) price for the new ATH

Smart contracts have always been a revolutionary force in the blockchain industry because they can create decentralized financial deals, irreplaceable tokens, and a new form of transactions that can be conducted without intermediaries.

It is one of many projects with strong momentum throughout 2021. Now the project’s long-awaited smart contract feature is about to come true and the token is about to hit a record high.

1-day ADA / USDT chart. source: Viewing transactions
1st illustration. source: Twitter
1-day ADA / USD chart. source: Twitter

Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *

