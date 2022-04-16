CUP president details reason for whistles for Neymar and Messi

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

The fact that Neymar and Lionel Messi were whistled on March 13 against the Girondins de Bordeaux (3-0) aroused misunderstanding and indignation among some people around the world. On the waves of France BlueRomain Mabille, the new president of the CUP elected on Wednesday, detailed this position “from part of the Parc des Princes” to whistle the two former Barça.

“I think it’s not personal against the players, but for what they represent. This club piles up stars with big salaries on the pitch and it works more or less well. Example with Neymar, we can see that on the pitch, he doesn’t give back what we give him. We watch Brazil’s matches and we see what he’s doing in Paris, and well, it’s frustrating. The Neymar we have in Paris isn’t the real Neymar!”, Laments the leader of the group. Since then, the whistles have largely faded.