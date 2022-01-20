Cupra Born 2022 amazes everyone and flies in sales and awards among SUVs

Cupra Born takes Volkswagen ID.3 as a base of work, gets new recognition in the SUV sector and sales results are consequently growing. The two compacts share the same MEB platform, many body and cockpit elements, as well as their mechanics.

It is precisely this last point, that of the engines, which could complicate Cupra’s task of differentiating itself more with electric engines whose character is by definition always very fluid. Let’s go deeper:

Because Cupra Born 2022 amazes everyone

Cupra Born 2022, many pluses on board

Apart from a general line very close to the Volkswagen ID.3, the look and lines of Cupra Born strongly reminiscent of the Cupra models. The differences with German are more numerous than they seem.

The headlights are the most obvious example of this, with copper inserts, the color of the brand, marked ribs, a false diffuser at the rear and lights joined by a luminous band. The hood and front fenders they then adapt to these changes and are retouched.

Also the rear window and the tailgate. With a reduced height from the ground it loses almost three centimeters in height (1.54 m) and stylistic variations make it instead gain six centimeters in length (4.32 m) while the width remains the same (1.81 m).

The similarity between the Cupra and the Volkswagen continues on board with a common environment, for the organization of the bridge and technologies. We note above all the presence in series of the bucket seats, which alone bring the most dynamic atmosphere that is expected. The fabric used is made with recycled plastic found in the sea, thanks to the partnership with the specialized organization Seaqual. It is possible to replace the fabric with gray or blue suede, also recycled, from vegetable materials.

The center console is covered with a fabric close to Neoprene, the material of the diving suits, as is the area around the 5.3-inch digital instrumentation facing the pilot and embellished with copper-colored stitching. Inserts in the same copper color adorn the profile of the center console storage compartment, door panels and air intakes.

All this contributes to improve the perceived quality level, in addition to serious mounting and foam plastic on the passenger side dashboard. Too bad that these efforts do not extend to the rain doors and the lower parts of the passenger compartment, still hard and cheap plastic, in regular contact with the elbow or even with the driver’s hand.

The sport seats that characterize Cupra Born 2022 guarantee softness and support. A plus both for the interior atmosphere and for the comfort, also correct in terms of suspension as long as you do not exceed the 19-inch wheels.

Dynamically, Cupra Born connects curves with ease and confidence, without unwanted body movements. However, it has nothing sensational to offer with a steering that is certainly precise but does not offer a great feeling with the road.

The sportier element is also its propulsive side, with the high torque of 310 Nm which gladly makes the rear wheels skid during steering starts. This pair remains the same regardless of which version you choose.