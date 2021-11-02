Cupra Formentor VZ5: in dealerships in Italy since November, 7,000 units

Orders opened for the very bad Spanish top-of-the-range car, based on the Audi-derived five-cylinder engine. Not only power but perfect calibration for high sportiness sensations

A limited series with a profound sporting vocation, in the form of an SUV: the Cupra Formentor VZ5 can be ordered in Italy and will arrive in dealerships in a few days. Only seven thousand units planned for a jewel of mechanical and electronic refinement in which the soul plays a prominent role. At 62,350 euros.

CUPRA FORMENTOR VZ5: ENGINE AND PERFORMANCE – In short, the summary of the technical fundamentals of the Cupra Formentor VZ5. The Audi-derived engine is a five-cylinder turbocharged Tsi 2.5 petrol engine with 390 hp and 480 Nm of torque. The transmission is equipped with 4Drive all-wheel drive, dynamic torque distribution through the electronic Torque Splitter system (through a special rear differential, controlled by two separate units each containing a clutch, specific driving force is transmitted between the individual wheels of the axle), Drift for lovers of crossbeams and seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, specially profiled and lightning-fast. Acceleration 0-100 in 4.2 seconds, maximum speed electronically limited to 250 km / h.

EQUIPMENT AND OPTIONALS CUPRA FORMENTOR VZ5 – Starting from the base of the VZ set-up for the 310 HP Formentor, the equipment of the VZ5 adds 20 “alloy wheels painted in matt black and copper, Akobono braking system with 6-piston front calipers and 375 mm front disc, quadruple terminal exhaust with copper finishes, rear extractor with carbon fiber finishes; the same material is used for the side spoilers of the front bumper. Then BeatsAudio sound system and Top View Camera. Optional features include sport seats in black Sabelt or “Petrol Blue” leather with electric adjustment on the driver’s side, sports seats.

CUPRA FORMENTOR VZ5, THE PRICES – As mentioned, the turnkey list price of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 is 62,350 euros. We recall the rest of the range: 1.5 Tsi petrol 150 hp from 32,500 euros, 2.0 Tsi 4Drive Dsg petrol engine from 190 hp at 37,550 euros. The 150 hp 2.0 Tdi diesels start at 34,450 euros. Plug-in hybrids cost € 39,200 for the 204hp version and 46,550 for the 245hp VZ. Finally we have the 2.0 Tsi petrol VZs from 245 hp to 43,500 euros and the 310 hp one to 47,900 euros.

