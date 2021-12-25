Cupra news 2022: models, characteristics; advances

The novelties of 2022 for Cupra point in 2 directions: consolidation on the one hand, and the increasingly massive opening up to pure electric on the other. And the zero-emissions range will have the largest space, with the Born dealership debut and the probable arrival of a second battery-powered model, larger and with longer autonomy.

From the point of view of consolidation, however, space will be all for the more powerful version of the Formentor, the VZ5 with the 5-cylinder Audi 390 HP. Among the most powerful crossovers in the segment and the first 100% exclusive Cupra model (there is no Seat version and there will not be) in 2022 it will experience its first full year of marketing.

Now let’s look specifically at the new 2022 of Cupra:

Cupra Born

Introduced and made available for pre-orders in September, the Cupra Born is a first cousin of the Volkswagen ID.3: 4.32 meters long, born from the MEB modular platform specific for electric models, it has shapes not far from the Volkswagen progenitor but a bit more angular and aggressive lines, enhanced by the colored details copper typical of all models of the brand.

Cupra Born

Among the various combinations of motor and battery made available for the models developed by this base, the one with a 204 CV and 58 kWh battery, for a range of 424 km.

The on-board charger handles up to 100 kW of power in direct current that allow to reach 80% of the capacity in just over half an hour, while recharging in alternating current reaches 11 kW and requires 6 hours and a quarter for the complete refueling. The price of the launch version is set at 38,900 euros.

First name Cupra Born Car body Compact sedan Engines Electric Check-in date February 2022 Prices 38.900 euros (launch version)

Cupra Formentor VZ5

Top of the range version of the SUV-Coupé which is also the first model expressly dedicated to the Cupra brand, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 uses the famous 5-cylinder turbo engine signed by Audi (and also present under the hood of the various Audi RS 3), but slightly downsized to 390 hp.

Cupra Formentor VZ5 on the track

This is a limited edition of 7,000 units proposals in a single set-up at the price, for Italy, of 62,350 euros. Orders are open from the end of October and the first deliveries are already underway, but of course the bulk of the units in production will be on the way with the new year. In addition, the good interest collected by the House could also open the door to a later one even more limited version and exclusive, which reaches 400 hp.

First name Cupra Formentor VZ5 Car body SUV-Coupe Engines gas Check-in date January 2022 Prices from 62,350 euros

Cupra Tavascan

Presented as a concept car 2 years ago, the Cupra Tavascan is a 100% electric SUV-Coupé that will come alongside Formentor, however, positioning itself in the upper segment. The actual arrival date is 2023, but it is also part of the 2022 novelty calendar because in the second half of the year we should see its shapes and know its definitive characteristics. If not with a presentation, at least with a preview or reveal.

Cupra Tavascan Concept

The platform is still the Volkswagen Group MEB, but the combination chosen for this model, according to the previews, will aim for top performance, therefore it will use the 2-motor scheme, one for each axle for a total power of 306 hp, and the largest lithium-ion battery, the 77 kWh. Tavascan is expected to pass i 450 km of autonomy and accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds.