Cuquita Abarca exploded against Televisa Univision and bioseries: “If you think I’m alone, I’m not”

Just a few hours before the premiere of The Last King: The Son of the Peoplebioseries of Vicente Fernandez created without authorization from his family or him, is now the widow of the singer, cuquita coverswho broke out in a new video statement against Televisa Univision for carrying out a project that he considers to be profitable under the name of The Charro of Huentitan.

Convincingly, Doña Cuquita assured that she is not alone because she has the full support of the true followers of the Mexican singer, who will support her unconditionally, because she would have wanted it that way. The king. In addition to the fact that she fully trusts the laws of Mexico, so they will not be allowed to profit from the image and name of whoever was her husband.

In the new statement that has been shared on the official social networks of the interpreter of hits such as A Million Springs, here between us and Divine womenshows Doña Cuquita in a very serious posture, mentioning how she feels: “Good morning, I want to tell all the public that I am very sad for everything that is happening right now. Vicente left, but I think there are people who are abusing his name”, he began his narration.

María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor took up the theme of the bioseries that the San Ángel television station began to carry out since October and that for her is an unfair act, since they decided to air it when the singer is no longer alive – the premiere will be this March 14 at 8:30 pm in the Stars channel-. Even in this context, she assured that she is not alone and that she will continue to fight for her husband through Mexican law.

“They did a series since October, they took it out now that he is no longer there, but if he was there, he was supporting me and helping me. If you think I’m alone, I’m not alone. If they want to abuse me, no. I have my family, I have all the public that supports me and that I believe a lot in the law, which is also very important. I thank you very much, thank you very much to all the public, ”she expressed.

in the last hours Televisa Univision and the Fernández family have issued a series of statements that have generated a social debate among the followers of The Charro of Huentitanabout who is right and about whether or not to watch the bioseries that John Osorio produced and what Paul Montero interpreted.

Through a previous statement, Abarca Villaseñor stressed that neither she nor her children want “not a penny of Televisa” nor a tribute to Fernández, since he indicated that, from his perspective, it is about economic issues and accused them of allegedly “stealing his image”.

“Neither I nor my children want a penny of Televisamake it clear to them. It is a matter of dignity. Do not come to me with your story that it is a tribute with all due respect for Vicente. It’s for money, stealing your image”

For its part, the San Ángel television station also shared that it has not received a judicial notice that prohibits El Último Rey: El Hijo Del Pueblo from being broadcast nationwide, so despite rumors of a possible cancellation – where there was even talk about what The Rose of Guadalupe would take his place – everything will go on as planned.

“For Televisa Univision It was a surprise to learn that some members of the Fernández family preferred that the history of our Mexicanism Charro from Huentitan was counted by a foreign company.”, can be read in the statement.

