Cuquita, widow of Vicente Fernández, denounces Televisa: “they victimized her”

María del Refugio Abarca, better known in the entertainment world as “doña Cuquita”, denounced Televisa for the interpretation made of her in the series “The last King: the son of the people”.

Whoever was the sentimental partner of Vicente Fernández for 58 years, accused the television station of media and gender violence, since he assures that in said production he not only denigrated his image, he also revictimized her as a woman.

“She is characterized as submissive with macho stereotypes, she is presented unequally, she is victimized and re-victimized,” said lawyer Marco Antonio del Toro Carazo, who is taking the case to court.

As revealed by del Toro in an interview for the program “Aristegui en vivo”, the complaint was filed on May 6, just a few days before the second season of the project began.

During the talk, the lawyer also stressed that the laws that protect women are very clear and in this sense, the production made by Juan Osorio committed a very serious violation General Law of Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence .

“Gender media violence is any act that, through the media, directly or indirectly promotes sexist stereotypes, advocates violence against women, produces or spreads discourses of inequality between women and men, causing harm to women”.

He also mentioned that the intentions of the Fernández family go far beyond the economic, because what they really want is to set a precedent and that no other family in the artistic genre goes through such an unpleasant situation again.

“In no way did she deserve this treatment from Televisa, neither she nor Don Vicente, may he rest in peace, nor his family,” he added.

Finally, the legal representative of Abarca announced that there is a possibility that the children of the deceased singer also file a legal remedy against the television station, since they are not willing to reach an out-of-court settlement.

