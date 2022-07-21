Cured of facial paralysis, Justin Bieber will be able to resume his world tour

Singer Justin Bieber has said his tour, titled “Justice,” will finally resume. “Justin Bieber will resume his tour at the end of July! »proclaimed a tweet from the bieberfever account, on July 19, 2022. The singer’s spokesperson confirmed to the magazine variety that he would be performing on July 31, 2022 during the Lucca Summer Festival, in Italy.

On June 10, 2022, Justin Bieber was forced to temporarily cancel his concert tour around the world. He had posted a video on Instagram to show his fans the state of his face, partially paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Paralysis caused by a virus

“It comes from a virus that attacks the nerves of my ear and my face, he explained in front of the camera. So for those who are frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious as you can see”he explained.

After a few weeks of break, Justin Bieber is recovered and feels ready to perform on stage. He will perform in Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Hungary this summer. French fans of the American artist will have to wait until March 6 and 7, 2023 to see him in Paris. As for the dates canceled in June and July 2022, they will be postponed as soon as possible, it was specified on the website of Justin Bieber.