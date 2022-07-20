Cured of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber will be able to resume his tour at the end of July

Suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome which causes paralysis of part of the face, Canadian singer Justin Bieber will finally be able to resume his tour from July 31, 2022, confirms one of his agents.

In June 2022, Justin Bieber announced the cancellation of his tour and revealed that he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Discovered in 1907 by the neurologist after whom it is named, the syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.













After sharing his diagnosis on Instagram on June 10, 2022 with a video in which you could see his eyelid twitching, the Canadian singer postponed his early June dates in Washington, DC, Toronto and New York, before postponing the rest of the North American leg of his tour.

Relatively fast recovery







“For those frustrated with my cancellations of upcoming shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able to do them. It’s pretty serious. As you can see “ explained the singer, criticized by fans after the postponement of his concerts.































” [Cela prendra] time, and we don’t know how long it will take, but it will be fine. And I have hope, and I trust in God, and I trust that it’s all for a reason. I don’t know what it is now. But in the meantime, I will rest” he had reassured.

Treatment for Ramsay Hunt syndrome usually involves antiviral drugs, such as acyclovir or famciclovir, in conjunction with corticosteroids, such as prednisone. Rehabilitation, that it is “essential to start early”, generally allows a good recovery, according to Benjamin Davido. But sequelae persist in “about 30% of cases”.













In some patients, healing may take several weeks or even months. But for Justin Bieber, it was relatively quick.

Two dates in Paris in 2023

Indeed, this Tuesday, July 19, 2022, an agent for the singer informed Variety that Justin Bieber would resume his “Justice” world tour on July 31.

The singer’s huge world tour, which counts 75 scheduled dates, will resume with a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. The Canadian singer will then travel to Europe until August where five dates are already planned, before going to South America in September, then to South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Nova Scotia. Zeeland before returning to Europe from January to March. He will give two concerts in France at the AccorHotels Arena, on March 6 and 7, 2023.

