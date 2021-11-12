Curfew, lockdown and Green Pass: from Germany to Holland the fourth wave “locks” Europe

The rush of the virus in Europe is increasing, and it is scary. The fourth wave sees the governments of nearly every country run for cover and terms like lockdowns, closures or curfews that we hoped we’d left behind sadly echo again. And the race for the Italian-style Green Pass takes off, which has now become a sort of model in various countries.

*** Subscribe to the Special Coronavirus Newsletter

In Germany, for example, where the new cases registered in the last 24 hours are 48,640, after the threshold of 50 thousand was exceeded for the first time on Thursday, while the new deaths were 191 (the totals rise respectively to about 4.9 million and 97.389 ). These are data from the Robert Koch Institute, according to which the infection rate is 267.3 compared to 249.1 the previous day. The disease center has “advised to urgently cancel major events if possible, but also to reduce all other unnecessary contacts”. When that’s not possible, he said, people should get tested for the coronavirus before attending, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet the governors of the 16 federated states next week, the Parliament will consider a law for a new legal corince to the restrictions in the winter. Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, candidate for chancellor, has proposed, speaking to Parliament, a Green pass for the workplace and the extension of the strengthened model, which provides access to premises and public events only for the immunized.

The Dutch government should formalize today the entry into force from Saturday evening of a moderate lockdown, for a period of three weeks. Shops, restaurants and cafes would be required to close their doors from 7pm while the number of people who can be welcomed at home should not exceed four. The news agency Anp reports, specifying that telework will be generalized. Government members managed to reach an agreement after hours of discussions and Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce the new measures this afternoon. The new restrictions were motivated by an increase in both coronavirus cases and hospital admissions. Over 16,300 new cases were reported yesterday, a daily record, and the number of people in hospital wards has now reached 330, the Dutch news site recalls.

In Czech Republic 10,395 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours. This is the third time this week that more than ten thousand infections are recorded in the country. This was announced by the Prague Ministry of Health. The number of patients hospitalized with the disease decreased slightly to 3,557, with 542 in serious condition.

France is battling a new variant of the virus. It was identified in the municipality of Bannalec, in Brittany, and is defined by scientists as “very different” from the others. It is still unclear what it means in terms of contagiousness and danger. According to Télégramme, the variant cluster was identified in a school, and concerns 18 students and six adults. The discovery dates back to October 15, two classrooms of the institute have been closed but scientists warn: “We moved too late”