curfew returns from December 27th, that’s where

L’Austria is ready for a new one close anti Covid-19. From December 27 to curb the spread of Omicron variant: come back on curfew for bars and restaurants from 22 and some take off event restrictions.

The chairman of the task force, Katharina Reich, also addressed an appeal to the population a give up on New Year’s parties. “If possible, celebrate outdoors, in a restricted area e only with vaccinated», He declared to the country in view of the Christmas holidays, which are almost upon us.

As for the dinners, Austria gave the go ahead, but exclusively for the immunized. Those who they are not vaccinatedinstead, they will have to stay in lockdown during the holiday period, albeit with some exceptions: from 24 to 26 December and 31 December they will be able to leave their home to “visit a loved one”.

The vaccinated and cured, among other things, will also be able to see each other in groups but maximum of ten people, while for dinners that include between 11 and 25 diners, the buffer obligation will be triggered. These are the measures of the local government in the fight against coronavirus, with the Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mueckstein, who wanted to appeal to the entire population to carry out anti-Covid tests even for more restricted meetings.

Last updated: Wednesday 22 December 2021, 4:48 pm



