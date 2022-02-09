curiosities about career, private life and Loki

What would have happened if Tom Hiddleston did not get the role of Loki in the Marvel universe? Or worse, what would have happened if he had taken the place of instead Chris Hemsworth playing Thor? Because that’s the role she initially aimed for. Born in 1981, Tom Hiddleston is an English actor who achieved worldwide popularity playing the god of deception at Marvel, a character of infinite shades imprisoned in a constant relationship of hate and love not only with his own brother Thor, but also with himself. So loved as a character that Marvel, in phase 4, decided to give him a stand alone TV series, already renewed for a second season.

Interesting facts about Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston’s fame owes much to the success of his Loki. However, the actor has also shown his talent in other projects such as the miniseries The Night Managerwith which he won his first Golden Globe as best actor. And to think that he approached the world of acting for a game of fate. During college, his parents divorced and so, in order to give free rein to those pent-up emotions, Tom Hiddleston began to take an interest in certain activities. He has even experienced the rugby, but he realized that only through acting could he fully exorcise his feelings. And so it was.

And it was not the only peculiarity of those years. The actor attended the same college as Prince William and another great actor, such as Eddie Redmaynewhich became famous with The theory of everything and the films of Fantastic Beasts. And with the latter Tom Hiddleston has formed an important friendship that has lasted for decades. Another link that ignited the gossip involved Taylor Swift. It seems that between the two there was a very short one relation In the 2016got serious pretty quickly, and then faded just as quickly.

From audition for Thor to Loki

Many have often made the mistake of confusing him with another movie star, such as Jared Letobut – in their defense – it is good to specify that the similarity it is quite striking. And, to close the round of curiosity about Tom Hiddleston, let’s go back to where we started, from the casting for playing Thor. In the beginning, the English actor wanted to play the good character of the story. To get the part, he said in an interview that he also followed a diet and a particular workout to gain muscle mass. However, at the time of the audition, the director immediately linked his face to Loki’s and tried to get him to accept that proposal. And, despite the initial hesitation, Tom Hiddleston finally gave in and his fans to this day are infinitely grateful to him.

