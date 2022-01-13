curiosities about the film dedicated to the most famous wizard in cinema

Italia1 in the early evening of Thursday 13 January 2022 continues the cycle of films that will bring the entire saga that tells the story of the characters invented by the pen of JK Rowling on the small screens of the public. The second appointment with the cycle airs this evening starting at 21:20 and brings the second film with the title back to television Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The wizards Harry, Hermione and Ron will have to deal with the growing threat brought by the dark lord, increasingly intent on bringing his revenge on Harry and the Muggles.

Discover the curiosities, the cast and the plot of the film broadcast on Italia1.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: the curiosities and the cast of the film

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (in the original language entitled by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets) is a 2002 film directed by Chris Columbus, the same acclaimed director who had already signed the first chapter of the saga and who is here at his last participation in the series. The film is the film adaptation of the novel of the same name, the second episode of the saga of Harry Potter obviously written by JK Rowling.

The actors are back Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Stone And Rupert Grint, obviously flanked by Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid, from the disappeared Richard Harris in those of Albus Dumbledore and also from Maggie Smith And Alan Rickman.

Impressed in the collective memory is the splendid scene in which Ron’s flying car is destroyed by the Whomping Willow: for that scene, 14 cars were used and therefore destroyed. As a color note we can add that The Chamber of Secrets it had a length of more than 76 meters and a width of 36.5 meters, larger than the Great Hall, to understand.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: the texture of the film

Harry Potter returns to Hogwarts to take part in his second year of school and reunites with friends he met the first year.

The course of study, however, opens in mystery when strange petrifies begin to happen in the school presided over by Albus Dumbledore. The attention of the faculty shifts precisely to Potter and his friends, accused of wandering around and endangering the lives of other students and teachers.

Harry, Hermione and Ron have the task of seeing us better on the matter, trying to find out who or what is hiding behind these crimes and above all why, with the shadow of the dark lord who returns darker than ever even in the corridors and rooms dungeons of Hogwarts.