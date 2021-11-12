curiosities about the film with Tom Hanks

It goes on the air tonight Thursday 11 November on TV on Canale 8 the film with Tom Hanks, Hell: all the curiosity on the third film in Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code saga. In the 2016 film, Tom Hanks plays the character of Robert Langdon.

It goes on the air tonight Thursday 11 November on TV on Canale 8 the film with Tom Hanks, Hell: all the curiosity on the third film in Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code saga. In the 2016 film directed by Ron Howard, Tom Hanks plays the character of Robert Langdon. Tom Hanks reprises the role of symbology professor Robert Langdon, previously played in the films The Da Vinci Code and Angels and Demons, flanked by Felicity Jones, Omar Sy, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Ben Foster and Irrfan Khan. Here are 4 curiosities about the film.

The production of the film began on April 27, 2015 in Venice and then moved, at the end of April, to Florence. Many scenes from the film were shot in Budapest, Hungary. Filming ended on 21 July 2015. During filming in Florence, the film’s production made a donation to Palazzo Vecchio, which houses Dante’s death mask. In order to never be without them, the toolmakers have made as many as 15.

To bring Langdon’s infernal visions to life, special effects experts purchased 9,000 liters of sugar-based fake blood.

The name of the film during the making was Headache, possibly referring to the trauma Langdon suffered at the beginning of the story.

The film grossed $ 220 million worldwide against a budget of $ 75 million.

