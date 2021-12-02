curiosities, from Guinness to marriage

Britney Spears turns 40: from Guinness to the flash wedding, all the curiosities and follies about the Princess of pop.

Happy birthday to Britney Spears, who turns 40 on 2 December 2021. An important milestone that marks the beginning of a new life, an existence marked by the regaining of freedom that took place only in the last weeks after the sentence of the Los Angeles court, which established the end of the legal protection by the father important. To celebrate with her, let’s remember some of them curiosity And follies of the one and inimitable Princess of pop.

Britney Spears

40 years of Britney Spears: why did she enter the Guinness Book of Records?

The numbers show that Britney was and still is an extraordinary character in the world of international pop. The singer of Baby One More Time in fact it boasts a curious and probably unparalleled record: it has entered the Guinness of primates. Fourteen times, not really a no brainer. Of these fourteen records, eleven are still valid, starting with the one for an album teenager best-selling in history, … Baby One More Time, up to the one for the youngest female singer to have brought five albums to number one on the American chart.

Britney Spears: from wedding to Britney Day

Not just the many Guinnesses. The pop star has been the protagonist of many curious episodes. For example, ten years ago, in 2011, a day was established in San Francisco in his honor, the Britney Day, which falls on March 29 every year. Excessive? To each their own judgment.

As for his love stories, if we exclude the current one with Sam Asghari, everyone remembers his love story, which ended badly, with Justin Timberlake, or the very important one with Kevin Federline. However, few often refer to his flash wedding. After a few months of dating, the crazy Britney on January 3, 2004 married her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in Las Vegas. Wedding not exactly exclusive, and canceled after sun 55 hours. A real header for a singer who was able to create a truly new collective imagination, forever changing the conception of teen idols and becoming, beyond the musical quality, a legend in the history of pop .

