Curiosities of medicine – Exploring your mind

We all owe something to medicine, a very old discipline that has gone through a dizzying evolution. Unfortunately, these days people prefer to ask Google rather than the doctor.

Last update: June 28, 2022

Medicine is one of the disciplines with which all human beings have contact at some time. It is not an exaggeration to say that our well-being and our lives depend on it, to a greater or lesser extent.. It is one of the oldest sciences, and probably encompasses a series of professions that will change, but will never cease to exist.

One of the curiosities of medicine is that it is one of the fields with the most subdivisions or specialties. the doctor general has become a rarity. Today there are 50 medical branches, poorly counted. There are so many specialties that only a doctor is qualified to refer a patient to the corresponding area.

Medicine is also one of the fields of knowledge that has advanced the most. It has been doing it since ancient times, but to the surprise of many, it could be said that what is ignored is much more than what is known. In fact, the most accepted is that there is no cure for any disease. What there are are supportive and helpful treatments that work, but not cures as such. Let’s see other curiosities of this field of knowledge.

“The best doctors in the world are: the diet doctor, the rest doctor and the joy doctor”. -Jonathan Swift-

Treatments and medicine

Throughout the history of medicine, various treatments have been used that are very curious. For example, During the Middle Ages it was thought that any disease could be cured with gold. Therefore, people with more resources chewed sheets of this metal or took it in powder with meals.

Also at that time it was common for medical prescriptions to include prayers for healing. On the other hand, it is said that Emperor Augustus suffered from serious health ailments and was cured by his doctor, Antonio Musa. We are talking about the year 23, before our era. As a token of gratitude, the emperor exempted all doctors in Rome from taxes..

Musa used a plant to achieve healing: the banana. He considered it a universal panacea. Precisely in honor of this great doctor, the scientific name of the plant is heavenly muse. It is worth noting that plants were the usual therapeutic element until the second decade of the 20th century, when medicine took a turn towards laboratory chemistry.

Other curious facts about medicine

It is estimated that the oldest known disease is tuberculosis.. The first traces of it date back to about 5,000 years before our era. The specialty that studies diseases in early hominids is called “paleopathology”. From this branch it has been established that during human prehistory the most common evils were endocrine ones.

For a long time it was believed that diseases had a supernatural component. In ancient Mesopotamia, a list of 6,000 possible demons that attacked health was drawn up. Likewise, since then and for a long time, certain diseases have been linked to moral problems or divine punishment.

For many years, those who performed the surgeries were not the doctors, but the barbers. They had a reputation for being skillful with knives and that is why they were entrusted with everything from tooth extraction to limb amputations. Doctors considered such actions very degrading to his condition.

More curiosities of medicine

Although it is very difficult to believe, 200 years ago there was an epidemic of explosive teeth. It began with excruciating pain, which grew with the hours, and ended in a brutal explosion. It is even said that a young woman was almost knocked over by that blast and she remained deaf for several weeks.

Not infrequently, medicine holds unpleasant surprises for health personnel. It is known, for example, of a 12-year-old girl who had an upset stomach. She later she had vomiting and in what returned a fat garden slug appeared. She was alive and quite active. In the following days, the little girl vomited eight more similar bugs.

Halitosis, or bad breath, is a very common ailment and was much more so in the past. However, a known case in 1886 in Scotland breaks all records. A man consulted a doctor because one night he lit a match to look at his watch and when he blew it out what he got was a mouthful of flames. Apparently he had a digestive problem that increased the production of methane, a flammable gas. Curiosities of medicine.

