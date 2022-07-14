Curiosities of “My best friend’s wedding” on its 25th anniversary

This romantic comedy was released in 2007. We tell you some curiosities about ‘My best friend’s wedding’ on its 25th anniversary. Special Kim shouldn’t have gone to the sing-along. Special The character of Cameron Díaz could have been arrested because he could not enter the place because he was only 20 years old and was a minor in the United States. Special restaurant scene Special The epic scene where everyone sings “I say little prayer” was included at the last minute as it wasn’t in the original script. Special Other name Special Rupert Everett’s character was renamed from Digger to George. Special mexican remake Special In 2019, a homonymous Mexican remake was released, starring Ana Serradilla, Natasha Dupeyron and Miguel Ángel Silvestre, which was a box office failure. Special another protagonist Special Julia Roberts was not the first choice to play Julianne Potter, before Sarah Jessica Parker had been considered. Special blockbuster Special The film grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and became one of the top 10 grossing films of the year. Special The role of Cameron Diaz Special Laura Dern and Drew Barrymore had been considered for the role of Kim, but Roberts recommended Cameron Diaz and she got the lead. Special Nickname Special “Jules” is not only the nickname of Julianne Potter, it is also the nickname of Julia Roberts. Special another ending Special In the original ending Julianne meets a man at the wedding. Special But in the polls, people asked for more time for George, so they changed the outcome. Special