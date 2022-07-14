Entertainment

Curiosities of “My best friend’s wedding” on its 25th anniversary

This romantic comedy was released in 2007. We tell you some curiosities about “My best friend’s wedding” on its 25th anniversary.

This romantic comedy was released in 2007. We tell you some curiosities about ‘My best friend’s wedding’ on its 25th anniversary. Special
Kim shouldn’t have gone to the sing-along. Special
The character of Cameron Díaz could have been arrested because he could not enter the place because he was only 20 years old and was a minor in the United States. Special
restaurant scene Special
The epic scene where everyone sings “I say little prayer” was included at the last minute as it wasn’t in the original script. Special
Other name Special
Rupert Everett’s character was renamed from Digger to George. Special
mexican remake Special
In 2019, a homonymous Mexican remake was released, starring Ana Serradilla, Natasha Dupeyron and Miguel Ángel Silvestre, which was a box office failure. Special
another protagonist Special
Julia Roberts was not the first choice to play Julianne Potter, before Sarah Jessica Parker had been considered. Special
blockbuster Special
The film grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and became one of the top 10 grossing films of the year. Special
The role of Cameron Diaz Special
Laura Dern and Drew Barrymore had been considered for the role of Kim, but Roberts recommended Cameron Diaz and she got the lead. Special
Nickname Special
“Jules” is not only the nickname of Julianne Potter, it is also the nickname of Julia Roberts. Special
another ending Special
In the original ending Julianne meets a man at the wedding. Special
But in the polls, people asked for more time for George, so they changed the outcome. Special

Source link

