Curiosities of the Fast and Furious saga

The franchise of Fast and furious started in 2001 with some young Paul Walker Y Vin Diesel. They were then joined by several big-name celebrities like Kurt Rusell, Luke Evans, Gal Gadot, among others. And his nine films managed to establish themselves as the highest grossing, grossing almost 7 billion dollars.

Almost 22 years later, the franchise is still intact and more popular than in its beginnings. It was also added the spin off of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. And for now there are two more installations since it was confirmed that Vin Diesel and the family will not return for a twelfth film. However, the espionage and action stories are not over and more car racing is expected.

The Hobbs and Shaw villain was played by the Idris Elba.

Also, for the 2023 the family is expected to return to the big screen with the tenththis time some villains are added, in this case, Jason Momoa Y John Cenawho participated in the last film as Jacob Toretto, Dom’s brother. And it is expected that Portugal will be the new landscape that we will be seeing and will be the main location of the recordings.

That’s why to remember some of the most incredible moments and to satisfy the most anxious fans of this saga, we bring you some very interesting curiosities.

First of all, we are already used to seeing Dom Toretto, since he is the main character of the plot (and the rudest of the entire cast). However, in Faster and More Furiousthe second installment, Vin Diesel did not participate and this is because he was not entirely satisfied with the script or the money they offered him.

The band on Faster & Furious in 2003.

On the other hand, another curiosity regarding another of the main characters, Brian O’Conner wasn’t going to be played by Paul Walker, but there were other names on the producers’ minds, like Christian Bale, Mark Wahlbergeven the rapper Eminem. Today it is unimaginable to think of another actor like O’Conner. Also, due to Walker’s death in 2013, his two brothers, Caleb and Cody, replaced him.

Third, in the seventh installment there’s a scene where Dom and his team jump out of a plane and they get blown up in their cars. To make that scene they did not use CGI, but the director and the production opted for launch real cars to make it more realistic. The cars were not destroyed as they all had parachutes and landed safely on dry land.

Lastly, in the fifth installment, Fast and Furious: 5in control not only was the action increased, but the car races were minimized, unlike the previous four installments. Also, the main location was Brazil and in several of the scenes the protagonists were the favelas so characteristic of Rio de Janeiro. The funny thing is that the scenes of the favelas were not filmed in Rio, in fact, it was impossible to film there so they chose to do it in the Costa Rican favelas.

The Rock and Diesel in a chase in the fifth film.

These are some of the most interesting curiosities of the saga, but surely with the new facilities, better ones will emerge.