Curiosities of the Fast and Furious saga

The franchise of Fast and furious started in 2001 with some young Paul Walker Y Vin Diesel. They were then joined by several big-name celebrities like Kurt Rusell, Luke Evans, Gal Gadot, among others. And his nine films managed to establish themselves as the highest grossing, grossing almost 7 billion dollars.

Almost 22 years later, the franchise is still intact and more popular than in its beginnings. It was also added the spin off of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. And for now there are two more installations since it was confirmed that Vin Diesel and the family will not return for a twelfth film. However, the espionage and action stories are not over and more car racing is expected.

