Curiosities of the film nominated for the Oscars 2022

This March 27th a new edition of the Oscar awardsand one of the nominated films is don’t look updirected by adam mckay.

Don’t Look Upor don’t look up in Spanish, is a dramatic comedy that tells the story of two astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who discover that a comet is going to destroy the Earth, but in their attempt to warn humanity, they realize that no one is interested. in listening to them.

Five curiosities of Don’t Look Up

The editing “mistake”

After its premiere in December 2021, one of the viewers discovered that about half of the film the film crew can be seen wearing masks.

Fans were quick to comment on this editing “error”, and it was so much that the speculation reached the ears of the director of the tape.

So adam mckay He responded via Twitter that this had been intentional, since they recorded in a period conditioned by the coronavirus.

“We left that crew sign on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience,” the director commented.

Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

The appearance of Chile

In the film starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence mentions our country, although perhaps not in the way we expect.

It turns out that according to the calculations made by the scientists of the tape, the meteorite that will end humanity will crash 100 kilometers from the coast of Chile.

The salary difference

Before the premiere of the film, it came to light that Leonardo Dicaprio would receive 20% more than Jennifer Lawrencedespite being co-stars.

So while the actor earned 30 million dollars, the interpreter received 5 million less. Despite the criticism, Jennifer Lawrence She was calm about the situation.

«Leo brings more box office than me. I consider myself very lucky and satisfied with my salary,” the actress told Vanity Fair.

post credit scenes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has been characterized by showing scenes after the credits. But out of this universe, tapes like Don’t Look Up They have also included it.

On don’t look up We can find two surprises after this list that appears at the end of all the movies.

So after the commented scene that he starred in meryl streepleave the screen on and don’t miss the second post credits scene.

Oscar 2022 nominations

The Netflix original film brought together great artists such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. And it even featured the participation of singer Ariana Grande.

the tape of adam mckay has four nominations for the 94th edition of this award. being himto the most outstanding the category of Best film, where it competes against 9 other tapes, and the only one of comedy.

In addition, don’t look up is nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Soundtrack.

