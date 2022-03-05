Curiosities you should know about ‘The Batman’ before going to see it

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s ‘The Batman’ is 2 hours and 55 minutes long, making it the longest to date and the second longest theatrically released comic book movie. Director Matt Reeves describes this version of Batman as a mix between crime novel, action movie and psychological thriller.

eye makeup

Also, this is the first version of Batman to directly address the black eye makeup under the mask, as in previous versions, the makeup simply disappeared when Bruce removed the mask.

Auditions

His leading man Robert Pattinson revealed that while screen-testing for the role, he sneakily took a selfie in the Batman suit as a souvenir in case he didn’t get the role.

The Mexican Eiza González, Ana de Armas, Hannah John-Kamen, Nathalie Emmanuel, Alicia Vikander, Zazie Beetz and Ella Balinska did the screen test for Selina Kyle, the Catwoman, but as you know it was the spectacular Zoë Kravitz who won the hearing.

Clothing

Both Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson received the same advice from the predecessors of their respective roles as the case of MichellePfeiffer, the 1992 Catwoman in ‘Batman Returns’ and Christian Bale from the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy and it was none other than They will make sure they can go to the bathroom with their changing rooms.

In fact, Colin Farrell was spending 4-5 hours a day in the makeup department for his Penguin transformation. The facial prostheses were made up of six different pieces.

“The first time we did it… it took us six to eight hours to get the teeth in for the first time, the wig, the jumpsuit, everything and it was really powerful,” Farrell confessed in an interview.

Robert’s definition of his character

The actor said that Bruce is obsessed with being Batman. He has no desire to be Bruce and wants to throw it away. “For him, being Batman is like a kind of weird therapy.”

He thinks this is the way he can save himself, living in this sort of zen state as Batman, where it’s pure instinct and no emotional baggage.