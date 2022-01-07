curiosity about the actor of “The Mercenaries 2”, on TV on January 7th

On Friday 7 January, in prime time, “The Mercenaries 2“, 2012 film directed by Simon West. The screenplay, curated by Sylvester Stallone, counts on a stellar cast which, in addition to the aforementioned Stallone, can boast the presence of Bruce Willis and the return to permanent film acting of Chuck Norris and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as joining the group of Liam Hemsworth and Jean Cleaude Van Damme, who plays the part of the “villain”.

What happened to Chuck Norris? Curiosity about the character

From “Walker Texas Rangers” to the myth, passing through a cinematic stop to get to “The Mercenaries 2”. A legendary path for Chuck Norris, one of the most famous actors of the American cinema scene who, despite the prolonged absence, has lived moments of absolute fame thanks to the web and the continuous memes about his “epic”.

Despite the renowned figure, there are many things that the general public does not know about the actor born in 1940. Thanks to “Walker Texas Rangers” Norris made himself known for his skills in martial arts: black belt in Taekwondo, the actor today 81-year-old has been the teacher of several celebrities such as Steve McQueen, Bob Barker and Donny Osmond.

Six-time world champion in Karate between 1968 and 1974, Norris is not just spinning kicks and punches in the face. The actor is in fact also a writer, with the book entitled “Black Belt Patriotism: How To Reawaken America and Against All Odds”. Despite his current physique, Carlos (this is his real name in the registry office) as a child was shy and clumsy and did not at all look like someone who, in the following years, would have made it into the cinema thanks to martial arts.

Norris also goes crazy for the jokes made about him: other than touchy, in 2009 he also published a book of his fun facts entitled “The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book: 101 of Chuck’s Favorite Facts and Stories”.

The Expendables 2, the plot of the film

Two years after the first chapter, the “expendable heroes”Led by Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), who brings the whole group together to complete a seemingly very simple job, commissioned by Mr. Church (Bruce Willis).

Unfortunately, however, things begin to go wrong and one of them is brutally killed: the Mercenaries will then be forced to seek revenge in a hostile territory where everything and everyone is against them.

The Expendables 2, where and when to see it

“The Mercenaries 2” will air, in prime time, Friday 7 January 2022. The appointment is for 21.20 on Italia1.



