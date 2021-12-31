News

curiosity and plot of Quentin Tarantino’s film with Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman

Tonight on TV, Friday, December 31, will air on Italy 1 at 21:21 the film «pulp Fiction»From 1994. The masterpiece of Tarantino garnered eight Academy Award nominations and won in the Best Screenplay category. Exceptional cast with Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Bruce Willis.

The plot

Two thugs organize a robbery in a diner. Seated at the table are two killers (Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta) who try to reason with one of the two attackers. In parallel, two other stories intertwine with each other creating an intricate and chronologically disordered story line. In short, a killer falls in love with his boss’s wife, a boxer reneges on his promise, and a couple attempt a robbery that quickly gets out of control. Scenes follow one another that will later become cult of American cinema.

Curiosity

Uma Thurman was one step away from turning down the part, not convinced by the role. To replace her Quentin Tarantino had thought of Jennifer Aniston, that year in the limelight thanks to her debut in Friends. For the role of Butch, which later ended up with Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone was initially considered as a possible interpreter.


