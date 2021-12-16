curiosity and plot of the film with Amanda Seyfried

Tonight on TV, Thursday 16 December, will air on Italy 1 at 23:26 the movie “A million ways to die in the west” of 2014. Third feature film directed by the American actor and director Seth MacFarlane. Among the protagonists, besides MacFarlane himself, Amanda Seyfried And Charlize Theron.

The plot

Albert, portrayed by Seth MacFarlane, is a sheep farmer who, due to a cowardly escape from a shooting, is dumped by his girlfriend. With no dignity or girlfriend, Albert will find his mentor in a beautiful woman who has recently arrived in town, Anna. In a short time the woman captures Albert’s heart and interest, who, thanks to her, will regain his courage. When the woman’s husband, a notorious and dangerous outlaw, turns up thirsty for revenge, the breeder must transform into a hero of the West, becoming what he has never been able to be.

Curiosity

Filming began in May 2013. To shoot the film, actress Charlize Theron had to wear a wig. There are numerous cameos in the film, including that of Christopher Lloyd.

The first trailer of the film was released on January 30, 2014. On February 3, Universal Pictures International Italy broadcasts the first Italian spot with subtitles. The film was released in US cinemas starting from May 30, 2014 and in Italian cinemas from October 16, 2014.

