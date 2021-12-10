curiosity and plot of the film with Angelina Jolie

Tonight on TV, Friday 10 December, will air on Rai 4 at 21:20 the movie “Salt” of the 2010. Eighteenth feature film directed by the Australian director Phillip Noyce. Among the protagonists Liev Schreiber, Angelina Jolie and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The plot

L’?? CIA agent Evelyn Salt, played by Angelina Jolie, is accused (by a Russian agent) of being a mole in the pay of the Russians to kill the American president, and for this she is imprisoned by her colleagues. To save himself, he will have to prove his loyalty to the Flag, and at the same time neutralize his enemies.

Curiosity

Tom Cruise was initially designated for the main role, and only later Angelina Jolie was able to give the character unusual shades for an action film.

Pre-production on the film began around the end of summer 2008. Directing was offered to directors such as Terry George, Michael Mann and Peter Berg, but ultimately the choice fell on Phillip Noyce.

A first trailer of the film was released on 11 November 2009, linked to the theatrical distribution of the 2012 disaster film. Distribution in US cinemas of the film began on 23 July 2010, while in Italy the following 29 October.

