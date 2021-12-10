curiosity and plot of the film with Blake Lively

Tonight on TV, Friday 10 December, will air on Rai Movie at 21:10 the movie “A little favor” of the 2018. Seventh feature film directed by the US director Paul Feig. Among the protagonists Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding.

Film inspired by Darcey Bell’s 2017 novel of the same name.

The plot

The film is a mystery that investigates trust within relationships, the boundaries of ambiguity and the spasmodic search for perfection, which sees two friends at the center of an intertwining of unspeakable secrets and fatal lies. The film follows the story of Stephanie, played by Anna Kendrick, a mother vlogger, widow and always busy, who finds herself one day having to investigate to discover the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend, Emily, played by Blake. Lively, a super glamorous woman who drags herself everywhere she goes. Stephanie is joined in the investigation by Emily’s husband, Sean, played by Henry Golding, in a search that turns out to be full of twists and turns, betrayals, secrets and revelations, loves, murders and revenge.

Curiosity

Shooting for the film began on August 14, 2017 in Toronto. The film’s budget was $ 20 million. The first trailer was released on May 2, 2018.

The film was released in US cinemas starting from 14 September 2018 and in Italian cinemas from 13 December of the same year. In the United States, the film was banned to minors under the age of 17 due to the presence of “sexual content, nudity, bad language, drug use and violence”.

