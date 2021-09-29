News

curiosity and plot of the film with Brad Pitt

Posted on
Tonight on TV, Wednesday 29 September, will air on Iris at 21:00 the movie Ocean’s Thirteen of the 2007. Third feature film directed by the American director Steven Soderbergh. Among the protagonists George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.

The plot

C.concluding chapter of the trilogy started with Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets. Betrayed by his partner Willy Bank, Reuben Tishkoff, Danny’s old friend, played by George Clooney, has a heart attack and almost leaves his skin. Doctors heal him, but only physically. Reuben’s soul does not seem to recover from the hard blow suffered. Seeing his friend empty and devoid of the old will to live, Danny decides that Bank can’t get away with it. It’s time for revenge. It’s time to reunite the gang. And it’s also time to forge an alliance with a former enemy.

Curiosity

Filming began on January 30, 2006 in Miami and ended on August 4. The film premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. The director and cast were present at the preview. It has grossed approximately 311 million and 300 thousand dollars internationally. Almost six million euros in Italian cinemas.

