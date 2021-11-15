curiosity and plot of the film with Bradley Cooper

Tonight on TV, Monday 15 November, will air on Iris at 21:00 the movie “A crazy passion” of the 2016. Sixth feature film directed by the Mexican director Patricia Riggen. Among the protagonists Queen Latifah, Jennifer Garner And Martin Henderson.

Sanremo 2022, indiscretion: “Fiorello will not be there”. Rosario’s social silence

MORE INFORMATION

The plot

Love can degenerate into obsession, blinding passion. When that happens it is a tragedy. “Medea” is its emblem. In the late 1920s, in the mountains of North Carolina, George and Serena Pemberton are a beautiful couple of newlyweds. Strengthened by the love that binds them, the two begin to work to create their empire of lumber. He is a strong-willed, intelligent and strong man, she is a beautiful, decisive, feminine woman and at the same time absolutely comfortable doing the things that men do. Nothing and no one seems to be able to hinder their ambition or the incredible feeling they have for each other. Happiness is immense when Serena becomes pregnant, but the excitement dies out when she loses her baby in the eighth month of pregnancy and discovers that she can no longer conceive. Something dark begins to work its way into her and she soon discovers a secret from George’s past that will forever change the fate of their relationship.

Curiosity

The film was originally to be directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Angelina Jolie. Later the directorial post was taken by Oscar winner Susanne Bier, while Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence were cast respectively for the roles of George and Serena.

Filming took place in the Czech Republic from 26 March until May 2012. Distribution The first Italian trailer of the film was released on YouTube on 12 September 2014.

Strip the News, “racist”? Gabibbo shows a video against Tommaso Zorzi: «Shame on you. That’s who you really are “