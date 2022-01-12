News

curiosity and plot of the film with Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 12 January, will air on Italy 1 at 9.30pm the film “Snow White and the Hunter»Of 2012. Film that reinterprets the famous fairy tale, with a high-level cast: Charlize Theron in the role of the evil witch, Kristen Stewart is Snow White and Chris Hemsworth (Marvel’s Thor) as the hunter.

Plot

King Magnus has lost his wife, his only affection is little Snow White. Until the day when, in the Dark Forest, the king meets a beautiful woman, capable of making him fall in love again: the evil Ravenna. She is the Queen of Evil, who with her arts of black magic absorbs eternal youth from the hearts of girls. The next victim is Snow White. Eric, the hunter destined to kill her, will be faced with a brave, charming, and determined to fight.

Curiosity

Initially, the producers of the film for the role of Snow White wanted an actress not very well known to the general public. The choices fell on Riley Keough, Felicity Jones, Bella Heathcote and Alicia Vikander. However, in the first months of 2011, the aforementioned actresses did not fully convince the production and director, and so the much more famous Kristen Stewart was chosen.


