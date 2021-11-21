curiosity and plot of the film with Chris Pratt

Tonight on TV, Sunday 21 November, will air on Italy 1 at 21:20 the movie “Jurassic World” of the 2015. Third feature film directed by the American director Colin Trevorrow. Among the protagonists Omar Sy, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The plot

Twenty-two years have passed since the events narrated in the original blockbuster film in ’93. Now the Nublar Island, off the coast of Guatemala, is home to a fully functional dinosaur theme park, ambitious and fantastic for how the US tycoon John Hammond had designed it at the time. But after 10 years of activity, visitors are decreasing and the park’s notoriety begins to decline. To relaunch the project and arouse new interest in visitors, the owners of the Park decide to create a new attraction that soon turns horribly against its creators.

Curiosity

Originally the release of “Jurassic World“ it was scheduled for the summer of 2005, but remained in development for over a decade due to numerous script revisions. It was then supposed to be released definitively in theaters on June 4, 2014, but its release was postponed to the following year.

Released in Italy starting from 11 June 2015, while in the United States from 12 June, the film in the first three days of programming has grossed 511 million dollars globally. Boxes soar to over $ 1 billion, ranking third highest-grossing film in film history.

